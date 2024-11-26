The Summer Bay residents were in the midst of chaos, when viewers were ultimately abandoned on a cliffhanger during the Home and Away 2024 finale.

As fans wait for the return of Home and Away in the new year, we’ve answered all your burning questions.

Will the surgery save Harper’s baby? (Credit: Seven) (Credit: Seven)

What happened in the 2024 Home and Away finale?

In the feature-length season finale, the lives of multiple beloved characters were hanging in the balance.

Harper (Jessica Redmayne) was undergoing rare and difficult surgery in order to save her unborn baby, with Dr Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) conducting the procedure.

Meanwhile Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) was caught by Justin (James Stewart) kneeling over Tim’s (George Pullar) seemingly lifeless body.

For weeks Cash was suspicious of Eden’s (Stephanie Panozzo) new boyfriend, going so far as to stalk him. Tensions exploded during the finale after a late-night altercation between the pair.

The situation didn’t look good for Cash, who was bloodied and, on the ground, next to Tim the following morning.

Cash is caught red-handed. (Credit: Seven)

“What the hell have you done?” Justin said upon his discovery.

Summer Bay’s resident cop could be going be going behind bars in 2025…

When does Home and Away return in 2025?

Our favourite Home and Away characters will return on Monday January 13, 2025.

What can fans expect in Home and Away 2025?

Aside from finally getting answers regarding the jaw-dropping finale, 2025 will be an exciting year for residents and viewers.

Summer Bay favourites Dean and Ziggy are returning in 2025. (Credit: Seven)

Seven has promised fresh faces will be joining Summer Bay, along with new romances! But it wouldn’t be Home and Away without some highs and lows, as the network has teased an “emotional goodbye” in 2025.

Plus, fan-favourites Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) and Dean (Patrick O’Connor) will return for an exciting storyline. While they won’t be returning to the peaceful town of Summer Bay, their story will take viewers to the Whitsunday Region in Queensland.

