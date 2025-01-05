The wait is over. In the gripping season opener of Home And Away, fans will finally get to find out the events that led to Cash waking up alongside an unconscious Tim with blood all over his hands.

And things certainly aren’t looking good for the Summer Bay cop.

Picking up where things left off, we find a concerned Justin (James Stewart), who has just come across a bloody and disorientated Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) near Tim (George Pullar).

While Justin doesn’t jump to conclusions, the scene looks ominously suspicious, particularly as he knows just how much Cash has had it in for Tim since he learned he was dating his ex-fiancée Eden (Stephanie Panozzo).

A disorientated Cash can’t recall what’s happened. (Credit: Channel 7)

Pushing those thoughts aside, Justin rallies a distressed Eden, Remi (Adam Rowland) and his girlfriend Bree (Juliet Godwin) – to care for Tim while they wait for emergency services to arrive.

But as each minute passes, Tim’s situation worsens.

And while doctor Bree could technically step in to help, given how fragile she’s been lately after nearly killing Alf (Ray Meagher) with her inaction late last year, could she make things worse?

Remi and Kirby have to restrain the distraught Eden (Credit: Channel 7)

When emergency services finally arrive, so do the authorities, among them Mark Townsend (played by former A Place To Call Home star Craig Hall), a new detective sergeant who has his eyes on one person: Cash.

“Cash is in a predicament, because the only evidence they really have is him, covered in blood, next to Tim, so it all points to him,” Nicholas, 33, tells TV WEEK.

“The situation is dire – and because he has no recollection of what happened, he must place his trust in the police. And as much as he wants to trust the system, he’s also prone to going rogue from time to time.”

Tane is there for Harper ahead of her operation (Credit: Channel 7)

Meanwhile, back in the Bay, Harper (Jessica Redmayne) is readying to undergo the surgery to remove a cyst on her unborn baby’s lungs.

And although the baby’s father, Tane (Ethan Browne), her sister Dana (Ally Harris) and Levi (Tristan Gorey) – the doctor who’ll be performing the surgery – have assured her it’s the right thing to do, Harper still has a feeling in the pit of her stomach that something isn’t right.

And Levi can’t ignore the fact that Harper’s blood pressure is continuing to climb too…

With several Summer Bay residents currently locked into life-or-death situations, it’s safe to say the Bay will never look the same.

