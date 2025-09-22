Home and Away Spoilers: Has David found his wife’s killer?

With a lead on a licence plate and vague recollections from his daughter coming to the surface, Now, on Home and Away, David inches closer to finding out who killed his wife.

Advertisement

This week, David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) tracks the plate to a Councillor Craig Wendall, who he phones.

“David uncovers some damning evidence regarding Counsellor Craig Wendall. He was in the area at the time. His car, a grey Mercedes, matches the description, plus partial number plates,” Jeremy explains.

“An initial interview with him shows David how slippery he is – he seems to know more than he’s letting on.”

Advertisement

With dead ends and endless calls, David struggles to find a way forward. And when Wendall’s lawyer insists he back off, his superiors learn of his unauthorised work.

“This investigation definitely challenges David and his moral code,” Jeremy explains. “He is told to back off… will he?”

David pieces together the timeline. (Credit: Channel Seven)

When asked about the case by daughters Jo (Maddison Brown) and Lacey (Sophea Pennington), David doesn’t engage. The less they know, the safer they’ll be.

Advertisement

But never one to play by the rules, Lacey takes things into her own hands by sneaking into her dad’s office and taking photos of his investigation. Then, she makes a daring move that could put her in harm’s way. What is it?

David is told to close his investigation. But will he? (Credit: Channel Seven)

Also This Week…

Their big day is almost here. But this week, Cash and Eden are given one last surprise before they walk down the aisle.

Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and fiancée Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) are wary about their upcoming hens’ and bucks parties. Neither of them are particularly fussed with having the spotlight on them – even if their bridal parties have gone all out in preparation.

Advertisement

Witnessing Eden’s increasing anxiety, Cash asks Abigail (Hailey Pinto) and best man Tane (Ethan Browne) to cancel their plans.

“Eden is so excited about the wedding but also stressed,” Stephanie tells TV WEEK. “As you can imagine, weddings are really not her vibe – she never thought she’d be getting married. So, Eden’s a little out of her depth planning a wedding.”

However, Eden is secretly concerned about her vows. While she wants her own to be great, her intel suggests Cash has struggled to strike the right tone. But despite her attempts to find them, she’s been unable to do so.

Advertisement

“Eden is concerned Cash is going to get up in front of all their friends and family and embarrass himself,” Stephanie says.

The next day, Eden and Cash embrace their free time. But Abigail and Tane weren’t exactly telling the truth when they agreed to cancel the events. In fact, they combined them!

Eden soaks in the party with sister Abigail (credit: Channel Seven).

With a ruse to get the betrothed couple into a car, they arrive at the farm to a gathering with family and friends.

Advertisement

As the celebrations begin, Cash is dragged to the bar for drinks while Dana (Ally Harris) and Sonny (Ryan Bown) hit the dance floor. But Eden can’t focus – she wants to find Cash’s vows. With some distraction, she slips home to find them…

Will she be happy with what she finds?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.