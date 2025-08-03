All the best moments from the 2025 TV WEEK Logies red carpet

The red carpet for the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards has been rolled out and the biggest names in Australian television have arrived at The Star Sydney for TV’s night of nights.

As the anticipation builds for tonight’s big winners, it’s time to settle in with a celebratory drink and feast our eyes on the show-stopping gowns and dapper suits gracing the red carpet.

Follow along with the TV WEEK team for all the must-see fashion moments as they unfold live from the 2025 Logies!

The best moments and looks on the 2025 Logies red carpet

