All the best moments from the 2025 TV WEEK Logies red carpet

The red carpet for the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards has been rolled out and the biggest names in Australian television have arrived at The Star Sydney for TV’s night of nights.
As the anticipation builds for tonight’s big winners, it’s time to settle in with a celebratory drink and feast our eyes on the show-stopping gowns and dapper suits gracing the red carpet.
Follow along with the TV WEEK team for all the must-see fashion moments as they unfold live from the 2025 Logies!
The best moments and looks on the 2025 Logies red carpet
Lynne McGranger
Home And Away star and Gold Logie nominee Lynne McGranger stunned in a golden gown!
Ally Langdon
Gold Logie nominee and A Current Affair journalist Ally Langdon looked stunning in this strapless brown frock.
Julia Morris
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’s Julia Morris wowed in her gown – and matching sneakers of course!
Angela Bishop
Veteran news presenter Angela Bishop looked ravishing in this deep green off-shoulder dress.
Sofia Levin, Andy Allen & Poh Ling Yeow
MasterChef judges Sofia Levin, Andy Allen and Poh Ling Yeow were all smiles in their dapper outfits.
Bluey and Bingo
Beloved children’s show characters Bluey and Bingo were the stars of the show!
Richard Marx and Kate Miller-Heidke
The Voice Australia judges Kate Miller-Heidke and Richard Marx, along with his wife, stunned on the red carpet!
Sophie Monk
TV mainstay Sophie Monk channelled her inner Marilyn Monroe in this gorgeous white gown.
Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge
My Kitchen Rules judges and good friends Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge looked suave in their patterned suit jackets.
Justine Clarke
Play School‘s Justine Clarke stunned in this classic navy off-shoulder gown.
Maddison Brown
Home And Away newcomer Maddison Brown looked glamorous in this silk black number.
Hamish Blake and Zoe Foster-Blake
Gold Logie nominee Hamish Blake and his wife Zoe looked the epitome of chic.
Kerri-Anne Kennerley
TV veteran Kerri-Anne Kennerley looked ravishing in red.
Kitty Flanagan
Comedian and actress Kitty Flanagan looked chic in a three-piece suit.
James Stewart and Ada Nicodemou
Home And Away lovebirds James Stewart and Ada Nicodemou scrubbed up nicely for the ceremony!