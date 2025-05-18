Maddison Brown joins the cast of Home and Away!

There’s a new arrival in Summer Bay and she’s set to bring plenty of fans with her.

Advertisement

Maddison Brown is an actress and model, whose large social media following and obvious talents make her one to watch. Now, after a stint abroad, she’s home to star in the much-loved Aussie drama, Home and Away.

“Joining the cast of Home and Away is a dream come true for me,” Maddison tells TV WEEK. “Being able to work in my native Australia with such a talented group of people has been an incredible experience.”

The 28-year-old will appear on screens in early June as Jo, a newcomer with a family member in town. But as they navigate a fractured relationship, there’s plenty of drama to unfold.

Having spent much of her time in Atlanta and LA in recent years, the 28-year-old is embracing the change.

Advertisement

“I feel so lucky that I get to call the beautiful Palm Beach my workplace and I pinch myself every time I’m on set,” she says.

Maddison stars as newcomer Jo. (Credit: Jeremy Grieve/ Channel Seven)

For TV fans, Maddison is best known as Kirby Anders in the modern reboot of Dynasty, which centers on two of America’s wealthiest families, their ongoing rivalry for control. It was a star-making role for the Melbourne native whose credits include Strangerland (2015) alongside Nicole Kidman and The Kettering Incident (2016) with Elisabeth Debicki.

But her rise to the top has meant living life a little differently.

Advertisement

“As more people watch the show [Dynasty], particularly on Netflix, my social media following has grown so I’ve become more careful about the parts of myself I choose to share with the world on social media,” Maddison told Marie Claire Australia in 2022. “I wasn’t as privacy-conscious before.”

Maddison as Kirby Anders and Sam Underwood as Adam Carrington in the reboot of Dynasty. (Credit: CW)

It’s been a tremendous few years for Maddison who, alongside her sister Allyson Popovic, launched her own skincare line Outside Beauty & Skincare in 2013. The brand focusses on providing the best suncare that protects the skin against the harsh Australian sun.

And in 2024, she became engaged to boyfriend Simon Mead.

Advertisement

Maddison and Simon got engaged in 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

While we wait patiently for her Home and Away debut, Maddison remains tight-lipped on what fans can expect from her character. But if history tells us anything, there’s never a shortage of secrets in Summer Bay!

“I’m just having the best time,” she says with a smile.

Advertisement

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven