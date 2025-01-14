It wouldn’t be hard to steal hearts as one of the Hemsworth brothers, but Australian actor Liam Hemsworth is solely focused on his long-term girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks.

The lovebirds were first spotted together in December 2019 while having lunch with The Hunger Games stars parents, Leonie and Craig Hemsworth in Byron Bay.

They never confirmed nor denied the split rumours in August 2022. (Credit: Getty)

The pair confirmed to PEOPLE in May 2020, they did quarantine together during the COVID-19 pandemic on Phillip Island, and were spotted numerous times in public including kissing on the beach in Byron Bay. However, Liam didn’t take his relationship public with the Sydney-based model until a fundraising event in June 2021 with his brother Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky.

Liam and Gabriella kept their relationship incredibly private over the years – so much so, that they sparked split rumours in August 2022. Rather than address the break-up speculation, the two were spotted attending the premier of Liam’s film Poker Face in the same year.

While speaking to Stellar Magazine, Gabriella emphasised the importance of privacy regarding their relationship.

“My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me,” she said, according to the Daily Mail. “I completely understand [the interest]. But at the end of the day, I guess I just like having that for me … But he’s great. [The Hemsworths] are great. They are the most beautiful people and I’m very lucky to know them.”

Family outing for the Hemsworth’s and Gabriella. (Credit: Getty)

The family outings didn’t stop there as Gabriella has attended various ski trips, holidays and events with the Hemsworth brothers. In November 2023, she attended the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi with Liam, Chris and Luke.

The pair also turned heads at Chris’ premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, with Liam donning casual ensemble while Gabrielle wore a black silk co-ord.

