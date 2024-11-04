Before they cemented their name in Hollywood, the Hemsworth brothers – Chris, Liam, and Luke – were just young boys growing up in the outback Australia.

The admitted troublemakers grew up in Melbourne, Victoria and Philip Island with their parents Craig and Leonie.

“I grew up around buffaloes and crocodiles, not phones and video games,” Chris recalled in an interview with SilverKris in 2019. “Growing up in the Australian outback, I had adventures and spent most of my time outside — it shaped me and I am very proud of that.”

The eldest sibling, Luke arrived first on November 5,1980, with Chris following in second on August 11, 1983. Last, but not least was the youngest sibling Liam on January 13, 1990.

While the trio appear close now as adults, they weren’t so close growing up, often getting into “pretty bad” fist fights.

“We would have a fist fight about who was going to sit in the front seat of the car,” Liam told Conan O’Brien in 2012.

“I threw a knife, like a proper — I don’t know why my grandpa thought it was a good idea to give little kids a proper throwing knife, but… I threw it at [Chris’] head when I was about 8 and the handle hit him in the head.”

Despite the clear sibling rivalry, the Hemsworth brothers must have found a common ground given they all traveled down the same career path. So, who became the actor first?

In order of birth, so too was the order of acting careers. Luke was the first to act when he booked a gig on Neighbours in 2001 as Nathan Tyson. As of 2024, Luke has joined the cast of Prime Video’s hit series, Deadloch for season two.

Chris’ first role was in 2002 as King Arthur in a fantasy series. But his big break in acting was on the Aussie soap, Home and Away in 2004 as Kim Hyde. However, he is best known for his role as Thor which he landed in 2011.

Following in his brother’s footsteps of iconic Australian TV, Liam landed guest appearances on Home and Away and McLeod’s Daughters in 2007. Then in July 2007, he began filming episodes for Neighbours.

Although all three having a lucrative career in acting, the brothers have managed to somewhat avoid each other on screen. The first and only time Luke and Liam worked together was on Land of Bad in 2022. Meanwhile, Chris hasn’t appeared in any projects with his brothers.

With the Hemsworth brothers all grown up, we look at some of Luke, Chris and Liam’s best moments together.

