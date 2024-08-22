Deadloch is further proof that Aussie comedy is simply unbeatable

In case you haven’t noticed, Deadloch has fast become a zeitgeisty title in the world of streaming, with fans and critics alike singing its praises.

To prove it, Prime Video’s critically acclaimed series has officially reached the Certified Fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 100 per cent score from critic reviews and an 89 per cent audience score.

A uniquely Australian show – in culture, humour and slang – it’s no wonder that the crime-comedy has found a growing audience of passionate fans globally (and locally, of course). And, the series has officially been renewed for another season.

At the 2024 AACTA Awards on The Gold Coast last year, we spoke with the creators Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan to find out about season two.

“I mean, it’s pretty obvious from the way season one ended that we’re gonna head up north,” McClennan told TV WEEK when discussing possible storylines for another season.

“We’re just really happy to be basking in the success of season one,” added McCartney.

So, if you’d like to see what all the hype is about then read on for everything you need to know about Deadloch, including where to watch it in Australia.

Kate and Madeleine star as Dulcie and Eddie. (Credit: Prime Video)

What is Deadloch about?

The series takes place in a Tasmanian town called Deadloch; a once sleepy seaside hamlet that is left reeling when a local man turns up dead on the beach.

Two female detectives are thrown together to solve the case: Fastidious local senior sergeant Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) and a rough-as-guts blow-in from Darwin, senior investigator Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami) along with their overeager junior constable Abby (Nina Oyama).

As the town prepares to launch the annual arts, food, and culture event – Winter Feastival – the trio have to put their differences aside and work together to find the killer.

“Chock full of witty sarcasm, zany characters, and a cast that looks like they’re having a blast Down Under!” one rave reviewer described the show.

“Could not love this series more!! Phenomenal from start to finish. Makes my entire Prime subscription worth it!” added another.

Will there be a second season of Deadloch?

Season two was officially confirmed in July 2024 by Prime Video, with production on the six-part second season to commence later this year.

Fans can expect to see the return of Kate Box and Madeleine Sami as Dulcie and Eddie, as the detective duo head up to Darwin to investigate the death of Eddie’s former policing partner, Bushy.

But when the bodies of two Top End icons are discovered in a remote town, they are flung into a new sweatier, stickier investigation.

“Phenomenal from start to finish.” (Credit: Prime Video)

Who is cast in Deadloch?

Deadloch features a large ensemble cast led by Kate Box (Fires, Wentworth), Madeleine Sami (The Breaker Upperers), Nina Oyama (Utopia) and Tom Ballard (Tonightly with Tom Ballard).

Joining them are Alicia Gardiner (Wakefield, Offspring), Susie Youssef (Rosehaven), Pamela Rabe (Wentworth), Kris McQuade (Rosehaven), Duncan Fellows (The Letdown) and Harvey Zielinski (Don’t Look Deeper).

Shaun Martindale (The Tailings) also stars, alongside Katie Robertson (Five Bedrooms), Nick Simpson-Deeks (Winners & Losers), Mia Morrissey (Home and Away), Leonie Whyman (Dark Place), Mick Davies (Rosehaven), Holly Austin, Kartanya Maynard, and Naarah.

Where can I watch Deadloch in Australia?

All Deadloch season one episodes are available to watch now on Prime Video, so sign up here to start streaming immediately.

Once filming has wrapped, the second season will also be available to watch on Prime Video globally.

Stream Deadloch now on Prime Video with a 30-day free trial. Subscribe here.