What happened to Tayla?

That’s the question that viewers of Farmer Wants A Wife are asking. In Monday night’s episode, Thomas was introduced to four new ladies, all keen to win his heart.

(Credit: Seven)

The 35-year-old farmer from Kimba, SA, said Tayla made the “biggest impression” on him.

“As soon as she walked she just in caught my eye and I got butterflies,” he said.

At the harvest festival, Thomas and Tayla had a chat at the bar, with Thomas admitting the 32-year-old paramedic made him “nervous”. Tayla, meanwhile, said the “most comfortable thing” for her about the whole experience was going to be spending time on a farm.

(Credit: Seven)

When Thomas had to choose five ladies to take home, he named Tayla as one of them, announcing to everyone that she “gave me butterflies”.

Tayla seemed keen to go back to the farm with Thomas, but on Tuesday night’s episode, she didn’t make an appearance, leaving Thomas with just four ladies. So what happened?

“I was grateful to be chosen by Thomas,” Tayla tells TV WEEK, “but after filming that day and having some time to reflect at the hotel that night, I realised the experience just didn’t feel like the right fit for me personally.”

So why didn’t Farmer Wants A Wife explain why Tayla quit the show – or why Ellen temporarily disappeared earlier in the season?

(Credit: Seven)

Executive producer Sylvia D’Souza tells TV WEEK that every season, some ladies don’t feel well or decide to leave the show for personal reasons.

“Our job producing the show is to make the tough decisions on what makes the final cut – and what storylines require explaining when so much is going on,” Sylvia says.

“Ellen disappeared and reappeared due to illness and at the last minute, Tayla bravely decided farm life wasn’t for her. Explaining this on-air would have taken us away from the main game of what our audience loves about the show – watching our farmers find love.”

