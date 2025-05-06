Many ladies enter Farmer Wants A Wife in the hopes of finding love, but do they exit the reality dating series with new friends?

Each year, new contestants leave their home to temporarily – or permanently if you’re the lucky finalist – relocate to the farm where they attempt to steal their Farmer’s hearts.

Away from their normal routine, many of the ladies find companionship in their fellow contestants despite technically competing for love.

The 2025 participants are no different! Despite the reality dating series still airing on Seven, there is some proof that the FWAW ladies are actually friends in the real world.

Particularly Nathania, who was one of the first few ladies to be eliminated from Thomas’ farm. In a post shared to Instagram, she tributed the friends she made during the experience.

“I signed up for @farmeraustralia genuinely looking for love. I didn’t find it with a farmer, I found something even more special— a group of strong, driven, beautiful women who now hold a permanent place in my heart,” she wrote.

“To my gals ❤️ what a bloody wild ride!!! We laughed, we cried, and we embraced every chaotic, beautiful moment. I’ll forever be grateful that our paths crossed.

“Never forget how incredible you are—know your worth and never settle because you all deserve the world. We’ll always have that bond—dating the same guy, two glasses of wine, and my morning dance/hype sessions,” she captioned the post.

She wasn’t the only eliminated contestant to shed light on their relationship behind the scenes as Jamie, who was eliminated in Farmer Corey’s first round, shared a snap featuring fellow eliminated contestants, Hunter and Lucy from Jarrad’s farm.

“Time to hang up the tennis racquet I reckon,” Jamie captioned the photos.

Aside from the snippets of life these contestants have shown on social media, the ladies who currently remain on FWAW 2025 seem pretty friendly with each other. We have no doubt they’ll share more insights into their friendships when the season concludes.

