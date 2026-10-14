‘Nothing personal’: MKR’s Jane hits back at critics as co-star speaks out about her on-set behaviour

MKR 2026’s most controversial contestant has had the last laugh when it comes to #plategate.

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Food stylist Jane has been the target of a lot of online discussion after she harshly judged fellow contestants Alisha and Deanne’s plate choice at their instant restaurant.

The Adelaide mums chose to serve their three course meal on colourful melamine plates to go with their restaurant theme ‘Hot Mess’.

However, Jane thought the choice was “problematic” and evidence the ‘bogan besties’ didn’t know what they were doing in the kitchen.

The feud between the two teams intensified after the SA best friends saw Jane’s entire reaction to their plates when they watched the episode alongside the rest of Australia.

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In an interview with Woman’s Day, Alisha and Deanne said they were shocked when they watched the episode and wished they’d had the opportunity to confront Jane at the time.

“I’d love to go back to the restaurant after it and absolutely hammer Jane on how rude she was about everything,” Alisha said.

Jane clashed with the other contestants. Credit: Channel 7.

MKR’s Jane releases new custom #plategate t-shirt

Now, Jane has hit back and had the last laugh by releasing her own custom t-shirt on Tee Cartel.

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The white unisex t-shirt says “Nothing Personal. It was the plate” on the front.

Fellow contestant Lucy was quick to add a selfie of herself wearing the t-shirt to her Instagram grid.

“Jane did not gift me the t shirt, I purchased that myself as soon as Jane advertised it on her story,” she told Woman’s Day.

She also said that she’s not “proudly team Jane and Shane” but she respects how Jane has handled the backlash.

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Lucy says she respects how Jane has handled the backlash. Credit: Instagram.

“I am repping the shirt because I really respect that Jane can turn the negative response she is copping from Australia into something light-hearted. It’s something she rarely does but when she does, I definitely want to support that,” she said.

‘The way she’s being portrayed is exactly how she was’: MKR’s Lucy on Jane’s edit

Lucy, who is competing on the show with her mum Krysten, said she believes comments about physical appearance “should 100% be off the table” no matter what someone does or says on a reality TV show.

“Women cop so much pressure and hatred from society to look a certain way so any comments in that regard are absolutely not okay,” she said.

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“However, the way Jane is being portrayed personality wise on the show, is unfortunately exactly how she was in real life, so she should not have acted that way if she wasn’t ready to deal with the consequences.”

In an interview with our sister publication TV Week, Jane admitted that she wasn’t prepared for the backlash and that maybe she wasn’t the right fight for the show.

“Looking back, maybe reality TV wasn’t the best place to showcase something so personal,” she said.

“A tricky edit, and all the love is lost. In hindsight, maybe I am best positioned as the third judge… the one who takes style and etiquette into consideration!”

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