Walkouts shake Farmer Wants a Wife 2025, as some ladies flee and others question  if they should follow suit

In a series first, two ladies quit one farm - and an early favourite from another farm questions if she wants to follow
It’s a dramatic week on Farmer Wants A Wife, with multiple ladies walking off the farm. Even early favourite Claire starts questioning if she really wants to be a farmer’s wife.

South Australian farmer Thomas chose Western Australian FIFO worker Claire to come back to his farm before the other ladies. Their romantic first date included hand-picked flowers, heartfelt chats about kids  and a kiss.

Farmer Thomas chats to his ladies at the Goulburn Rodeo.
Tensions are running high between Farmer Thomas’s ladies at the Goulburn Rodeo. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I was just looking at him and thinking, ‘I want to kiss this man,’” Claire, 31, tells TV WEEK. “It was actually a really nice kiss and I thought, ‘Thomas knows what he’s doing.’”

But back on the farm, reality  comes crushing down on the early romantic connection.

“You’re in this little bubble, and then the other girls arrive and reality kicks in,” Claire says. “You have to share.”

She admits that seeing Thomas, 33, with the other ladies, especially blonde frontrunner Clarette, 35, stung more than she expected.

“She’s his ideal type, so she was definitely my biggest competition,” Claire reveals. “When I found out they had kissed it felt like a bit of a kick in the guts.”

Farmer Tom, at the speed dating, standing with the five ladies he's chosen to take back to his farm: Bridget, Emma, Emmie-Rose, Eliza and Georgie.
In a major shock, two of Farmer Tom’s ladies choose to leave the farm early. (Credit: Channel Seven )
Meanwhile, over on Farmer Tom’s New South Wales property, things are unravelling fast. Two of his ladies choose to leave at the same time – a series first. Farmer Corey, 24, also has a walkout, as tensions continue to simmer across three of the four farms.

“They were there to find love and obviously I wasn’t the one,” Tom, 31, tells TV WEEK. “They didn’t want to waste their time, and I respect that.”

But Tom also suspects that issues between the ladies could have been part of the reason why two of them chose to leave.

“There was definitely a divide,” he reveals. “There were different personality types, and it gets pretty full-on.”

Tom’s refreshingly honest attitude about the shock exits makes room for deeper connections with the remaining women. But when host Nat Gruzlewski invites the farmers and the ladies to the Goulburn Rodeo, the exodus rattles the other participants.

(Credit: Channel Seven)

“Clarette grilled me about my time  with Thomas and was being quite competitive,” Claire recalls. “It might  have been a little bit of sabotage, and it made me feel a bit uncomfortable.”

As Claire reflects on her own future, she questions whether Thomas is truly the one, and if Farmer Wants A Wife is  a journey she wants to continue with.

“I would hate to get to the end, and  we broke up and I’d got in the way of someone else,” she says. “I wouldn’t be able to live with myself.”

With emotions running high and competition intensifying, will there be any ladies left to marry?

