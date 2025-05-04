Farmer Jarrad doesn’t waste any time. In one emotional night on Farmer Wants A Wife, the show’s youngest farmer sends home two of his ladies. Has he found the woman he wants to spend the rest of his life with?

Jarrad, who also has a career as a country music singer, tells TV WEEK that he’s “pretty headstrong”.

Advertisement

When he’s not working on the farm, Jarrad is up on stage singing country music. (Credit: Instagram )



“When I know I want something, I know I want something,” he says. “I would have much preferred to get through the whole thing quicker than drag it out for the sake of dragging it out. If you know who you’re going to pick anyway, there’s no point dragging all the other girls along. That’s just unfair.”

This week’s first episode sees Jarrad take his four remaining ladies – Ash, Bri, Chloe and Lucy – to meet country music legend James Blundell. Jarrad lives and works on James’ property near Stanthorpe in Queensland, and the two have been close friends for several years.

“I think he saw enough of himself in me, or myself in him, to know that I needed help,” Jarrad explains. “He took me in and he’s been very much a mentor for me.”

Country music legend James Blundell has been a mentor to Jarrad. (Credit: Channel Seven )

Advertisement

Jarrad got advice from James while he was filming Farmer Wants A Wife.

“I think James really knows me and has insight into what type of woman I need to have in my life,” he says.

“We had plenty of conversations, almost every single day, off camera.”

As the ladies wait to see who Jarrad will send home next, there’s nervousness. Queensland bartender Chloe, who went on the first 24-hour date with the young farmer, is worried that their initial connection is fading.

Chloe is uncertain of how Jarrad feels about her. (Credit: Channel Seven)



The ladies don’t have long to wait, with an emotional Jarrad saying goodbye to one of them, quickly followed by a second. He says sending home two women was “the right decision”, but one of the hardest choices he’d ever had to make.

“It wasn’t nice. Essentially, what you’re doing the whole time is just breaking girls’ hearts.”

Jarrad has been one of the show’s most talked-about farmers from the beginning. Just 22, he’s had people question why he wants to settle down at such a young age.

“I was in a relationship a few years ago, when I started saving for a ring,” he explains. “I come from a family where a lot of us get married very, very young.”

Other viewers have wondered why he’s not appearing on a show like Australian Idol or The Voice.

“I thought about it a little bit, but not really too much,” he says. “I don’t know if I’d go well on any of those shows, being told what I can and can’t sing.”

At the speed date, Bri was worried she might be related to Jarrad.

Advertisement



There’s also the lingering question of whether Jarrad ever found out whether or not he and Bri are related, – Bri’s surname, Page, is the same as his mother’s, and they both have ties to Coffs Harbour.

“We’re totally not related,” he says with a relieved laugh.

“She comes from the New Zealand book of Pages and I come from the Australian one!”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.