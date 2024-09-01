Irish-born chef Colin Fassnidge reveals his daughters want him to quit as a judge and co-host on My Kitchen Rules – for one hilarious reason.

“They’re at the age in school where, apparently, I’m called ‘cringe’,” Colin, 51, says with a laugh. “They don’t want to see their dad on TV – they want me to quit.

“I like to remind them [daughters Lily, 14, and Maeve, 13] to look above their heads. They ask, ‘What? The roof? And I say ‘Yes, this show is what gives you that.’”

Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge are back as judges on MKR. (Credit: Channel Seven)

As Colin and his fellow MKR judge, French-born chef Manu Feildel, swap cheeky banter in their chat with TV WEEK, it’s obvious that they’re great mates as well as colleagues.

“Manu’s wife said it best on Instagram,” Colin says. “She wrote, ‘You see my husband more than I do.’ We spent eight months on the road together last year for MKR New Zealand – which we’ve done twice – and we’re about to go back and do another show, which we do in a caravan.

“We get on each other’s nerves when we don’t know when to shut up – and he doesn’t like it when I fart.”

“But if we do have an argument, it never lasts more than a day,” Manu, 50, adds.

Colin clarifies that it’s Manu who’s the “grumpy one” and is “always right”.

“OK, Mr Happy,” Manu fires back. “And I do know everything.”

Will Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge like what they taste on MKR this year? (Credit: Channel Seven)

Manu, who’s married to chef Clarissa and has a son, Jonti, 19, and eight-year-old daughter Charlee, has been a judge on MKR since it started in 2010. Colin joined the show as a guest judge in 2013 and has co-hosted it with Manu for the past two years.

The cooking competition is made up of two-person teams of “everyday Australians” who set up an instant restaurant in their homes and serve a three-course dinner to the judges – and the opposing teams – to try to win the title and a prize of $100,000.

With the show in its 14th season, the pair are proud of the “baby” they’ve been a part of creating and that’s so loved.

“When I was talking to people about how long it’s been going, everyone was shocked – no-one could believe how long it’s been,” Manu says.

“I was very green at the beginning. It’s a show that started 15 years ago from scratch, from the bottom up, and it’s still successful. It’s evolved in many ways and it’s still alive, so I’m pretty proud of it.”

Col and Manu with MKR contestants Simone and Viviana. (Credit: Paul A. Broben)

Six teams are competing in 2024, with Colin revealing he was served the best dessert he’s ever tasted – on MKR or anywhere else – this season.

“Every year, someone transports us to somewhere we haven’t been,” he explains. “And that’s the beauty of food. It was amazing.”

Of course, there’s also drama between the teams to keep viewers entertained – if that happens to be your flavour.

“There is a pinch of fights,” Manu admits with a laugh.

“But it’s funny drama,” Colin adds. “It’s not nasty like it could get years ago, although one team is definitely a common denominator in it all [the drama].”

Can MKR contestants Ash and Cassie impress Manu and Colin? (Credit: Channel Seven)

Away from their MKR commitments, the pair both have gigs that keep them busy. But although Colin embarked on a solo venture in February – as a food presenter on lifestyle favourite Better Homes And Gardens, where he stepped into the role vacated by show stalwart “Fast Ed” Halmagyi – there’s still a connection to Manu.

“I told them [the producers of Better Homes And Gardens] I know a great cook – and it’s not Manu, it’s his wife Clarissa,” Colin says. “She now works there too [Clarissa joined the show as

a food presenter this year]. I told Manu she’s a better presenter than we are!”

Colin has also settled into his role on the long-running show, saying it took him only two episodes to find his feet.

“With the BHG crew, it’s a big family vibe” he explains. “Obviously, coming in, I was a bit worried about trying to fill the spot of someone who had been there for years, but everyone made me feel right at home.”

MKR starts Monday, September 9, 7.30pm on Channel Seven