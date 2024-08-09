The family favourite reality cooking series, My Kitchen Rules will return for another incredible season in 2024.

Returning for the 14th season are fan-favourite chefs and real-life best friends Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge as judges, travelling around Australia to meet passionate cooks in the comfort of their own home.

Colin and Manu return as judges. (Credit: Seven)

With a new season comes new contestants, new challenges, and new conflict.

As cooking fans patiently wait for the new season, we’ve answered all your burning questions about the 2024 season of My Kitchen Rules below.

Who are the MKR 2024 contestants?

Not all of the contestants for the upcoming season have been revealed, however, Channel Seven will slowly release their identities.

The first team to be revealed are Brisbane-based best friends from Italy, Simone and Viviana who are bringing “Style, class and modern Italian with a twist,” to MKR. According to their promotional video, Colin and Manu were very impressed with their cooking.

The first contestants to be revealed are Simone and Viviana. (Credit: Seven)

The second team confirmed to be partaking in My Kitchen Rules in 2024 are Danny and Sonia – siblings from Queensland.

They’re hoping their passion and their quintessential Aussie cooking can take them all the way this season.

The Far North Queenslander’ are “doin’ it for everyday Aussies.”

Danny and Sonia are the second team to be confirmed. (Credit: Seven)

Watch this space to discover the other 2024 contestants as they are released.

When does MKR 2024 release?

Unfortunately, Channel Seven is keeping viewers on their toes given the premiere date for the 14th season has not yet been confirmed.

In 2023, MKR released in September so it safe to presume it will air around the same time.

Who are the judges?

It would be MKR without the fan-favourites Colin Fassnidge and Manu Feildel. Irish-born Colin has featured on the series for ten seasons before working alongside French-born Manu.

While it was a rocky beginning for the pair, their friendship flourished when they got to know each other.

As of yet, it is unclear if beloved home-cook Nigella Lawson will make a grand appearance for 2024. She did make a guest appearance in 2022 and 2023.

For more on what’s happening on TV, check out our comprehensive TV Guide.