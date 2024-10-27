Things are heating up behind the scenes at My Kitchen Rules! Producers reportedly asked Manu Feildel, 50, and Colin Fassnidge, 49, to tap up one of their “celebrity chef friends” to join the show next season to replace Julie Goodwin who is currently starring with them as a guest chef.

But word is they’re on the hunt for someone who has real beef with the pair.

Insiders say producers are eyeing Curtis Stone, 48, and Gordon Ramsay, 57, to stir the pot next season, but it sounds like Colin and Manu weren’t exactly thrilled with either option.

“Curtis didn’t leave the best impression on MasterChef this year.”

Credit: Backgrid

With the show’s popularity surging again, Channel Seven is planning a big shake-up for 2025.

“They’re going large next year with some spicy changes,” an insider teased. “The word is Colin and Manu will get a new judge who’s going to completely disrupt their dynamic.”

The producers are reportedly digging into any past feuds between the duo and other chefs, hoping to hire someone who’ll create genuine tension.

“They want real drama, not a fake feud,” a source explained. “Colin ruffled feathers when he first joined, but he’s mellowed over time. They need someone who’ll throw the cat among the pigeons – Manu and Colin are brilliant, but maybe too nice now.”

Credit: Getty

Rumour has it Channel Seven’s big 2025 announcement – set for late November – could involve securing the new judge.

“If anything can rival MAFS next year, it’s MKR,” said a source. “The show is already giving The Block a run for its money.” Buckle up, foodies—next season’s looking tastier than ever!

