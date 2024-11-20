From achieving the highest score in My Kitchen Rules history to clinching the 2024 championship title, Simone and Viviana are still on cloud nine.

Their remarkable journey has not only demonstrated their culinary prowess but has also deepened their bond, transforming their relationship from best friends to a brother-and-sister-like connection. In an exclusive chat, they reflect on their unforgettable experience and what lies ahead.

MAKING DREAMS A REALITY

For Simone and Viviana, winning MKR feels like a dream they can’t quite wake up from. “We’re on top of the world,” Simone says, still in disbelief.

“It’s such an unbelievable experience. I feel like it’s not real like someone’s going to wake me up any minute.”

Viviana agrees, sharing that it’ll take a while for the magnitude of their win to sink in. “We’re feeling every emotion possible,” she says. “It’s overwhelming in the best way.”

With the win behind them, Simone and Viviana are already eyeing new horizons. “We want something of our own,” Viviana shares. “A cooking show is our dream. We don’t know exactly how to make it happen, but we know it will happen.”

Simone, who is about to embark on the life-changing journey of fatherhood, adds, “This year has been full of emotion, and the birth of my baby will be the cherry on top. Next year is going to be a full-on, amazing year for us.”

(Credit: Seven)

FRIENDSHIP AND NEW COLLABORATIONS

The intense competition brought Simone and Viviana even closer. “What we went through over those three months was so intense, and no one can take that away from us,” Viviana says.

“He supported me when I was at my lowest, and I did the same for him. What we went through made our bond so strong. If we survived that, we’ll be in each other’s lives forever.”

Looking to the future, Simone and Viviana are keeping an open mind about the opportunities that come their way. “We’ll take whatever comes, as long as it makes us happy,” Simone says.

“We can’t predict what’s next.” But there are a few big names on their wishlist.

“Manu and Colin are our dream chefs,” Simone reveals. “Not just because they’re amazing chefs, but because we truly respect and admire them.”

LESSONS FROM THE KITCHEN AND LIFE

Reflecting on the ups and downs of the competition, Simone says the most important lesson they’ve learned is perseverance. “Never give up, even when things get tough,” he says. “There were times we thought we couldn’t make it, but we kept going, and in the end, it paid off.”

Viviana adds that while harsh criticism knocked her confidence at times, she learned to keep pushing.

“It’s okay to feel down for 10 minutes,” she says. “But then you’ve got to suck it up and keep working hard. Hard work beats talent every time, and we worked hard.”

(Credit: Seven)

In the Grand Final, Simone and Viviana faced off against strong contenders Caz and Fergus. However, it was their support network that gave them the extra push.

“Having our friends and family cheering us on from the mezzanine gave us so much energy,” Simone explains. “Their support meant the world and helped us power through to win.”

CELEBRATING AUSTRALIA THROUGH FOOD

Living in Australia has greatly influenced Simone and Viviana’s cooking style. “We grew up in Italy, so we’re very traditional in the kitchen,” Simone says.

“But living in Australia for many years has shaped our cooking. We wanted to show our gratitude to Australia for what it’s given to us. It was a celebration of the two nations.”

WHAT’S NEXT ON THE MENU?

When asked about their dream final meal together, Simone, ever the realist, admits he’s in need of a cooking break.

“If I had to cook to celebrate Australia, I’d keep it simple—sausage sizzle with caramelised onions and barbecue sauce,” he laughs. “Nothing fancy, just good Aussie comfort food.”

