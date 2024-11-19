After a nail-biting cook-off, the winners of My Kitchen Rules 2024 have been revealed.

The MKR grand finale saw the modern Italians Simone and Viviana compete against Caz and Fergus. It was a tight competition in Kitchen HQ with only two points separating the winner and the runner-up.

(Credit: Seven)

The winners impressed the judges Manu Fieldel and Colin Fassnidge, alongside special guest Australia’s favourite home cook Julie Goodwin, scoring the champions a 27 out of 30.

So who took home the coveted prize? The winners of My Kitchen Rules for 2024 were none other than Simone and Viviana.

As this year’s champions, the friends not only get bragging rights but also take home $100,000 in prize money.

What truly won over the judges was their unconventional meat dish, Lamb Rump with Pecorino Zabiaone and Asparagus. Given the stakes, Simone and Viviana wanted to “bring innovation” to Kitchen HQ.

(Credit: Seven)

Manu praised the dish, calling it “brilliant” while Colin obsessed over the “crispy lamb fat.” The downfall however was the asparagus, in which the judges agreed it was rushed and needed more seasoning.

“This experience has completely changed our life,” Viviana said after their astounding win. “I walked into this challenge with a best friend and came out of it with a brother. I could not be happier.”

Sharing in her joy, Simone added he was so “happy” to share the experience with Viviana.

“Amore, Amore. We did this one for you,” he said before revealing his exciting baby news with his partner Victoria. “I just found out I’m going to become a dad. My beautiful partner Victoria is pregnant. It’s mind-blowing.”

(Credit: Seven)

Days prior to their win, Simone confessed his baby news exclusively to TV Week.

“We’re expecting a little boy. I’m super-happy, but also a bit nervous, especially since we don’t have family here in Australia. It will be challenging at first, but I’m confident everything will be all right in the end.”

