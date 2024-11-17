Simone from My Kitchen Rules has a lot to celebrate. Not only are he and his friend Viviana a huge hit with the show’s viewers, but he and his partner Victoria have some exciting family news.

“I’m going to be a dad soon!” Italian-born Simone tells TV WEEK. “We’re expecting a little boy.

“I’m super-happy, but also a bit nervous, especially since we don’t have family here in Australia. It will be challenging at first, but I’m confident everything will be all right in the end.”

Simone and Viviana have made it to the final week of My Kitchen Rules. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Simone, who moved to our shores nine years ago and recently became an Australian citizen, is now hoping to fly his father over to be with him.

“His support would mean a lot to us during this time,” he adds.

The Brisbane takeaway business owner and hairdresser Viviana have made it to the final week of MKR. In the second semifinal, they’ll cook off against Mike and Pete from Western Australia, who they describe as “our friends”, despite Mike having called their entrée “c**p”.

“Mike is Mike,” Simone explains. “It’s like getting upset with a brother. You get upset and then you move on.”

In fact, all six of the original MKR teams from this season have stayed in daily contact with each other via a WhatsApp group – and they’re planning to reunite and watch this week’s grand final together.

“We’re just in each other’s lives constantly,” Viviana adds.

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Social media has been full of love for Simone and Viviana, who scored the highest total in MKR history at their second instant restaurant.

“We never expected this amount of love and support,” Viviana says. “We don’t even know why we’re getting it, to be honest!”

Fans have been calling for the pair to be given their own TV show – and the friends love the idea.

“We could do maybe a tour of Italy, maybe on a Vespa,” Simone suggests.

“That would be absolutely fantastic, even though you’re an awful driver!” Viviana says. “But I think it would be fantastic – if we survive the Vespa!”

Simone says Victoria was really supportive of him going on MKR – “She knows how much this meant to me” – but isn’t really interested in cooking herself. He says he always wanted to do the show with Viviana.

“It was meant to be, to do this show with her, with my best friend,” he says. “I would say that it worked very well!”

