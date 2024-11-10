Coming into My Kitchen Rules as gatecrashers, school principal Caz and her musician son Fergus were not really backing themselves.

Advertisement

“Whether we really thought, ‘Oh, we’re going to take this out,’ if I’m really honest, probably not,” Caz admits to TV WEEK.

(Credit: Seven)

But having secured themselves a spot in the final four, and set to head back into Kitchen HQ in this week’s episodes, the duo’s eyes are now firmly on the prize. They’ve spent every spare moment in their hotel rooms working on their cooking skills.

“I roasted a capsicum in the toaster,” Caz remembers. “It was just crazy.”

Advertisement

Caz has also been phoning her daughter, who is a chef, and asking her for advice.

“Like I’d say, ‘Should I be doing this with the chicken?’ and she’d either say ‘yes’ or ‘no’. She wasn’t offering much up.”

(Credit: Seven)

This week in My Kitchen Rules, when the top four teams reach Kitchen HQ, there’s drama as they give feedback to each other on their dishes. Having spent decades as a teacher, Caz says she’s used to feedback.

Advertisement

“We were totally ready for it and pretty ready to give it to people, in the nicest possible way.”

Looking back over the season, Caz says she’s “pretty comfortable” with the way she and Fergus have come across. But she knows other contestants wouldn’t be feeling as good, especially Janey, who she describes as “an incredibly generous person”.

(Credit: Seven)

“I feel bad,” she says. “I just don’t think she saw a lot of this coming.

Advertisement

“It sounds selfish but I’m really glad that’s not me being dragged through the mud like she and Maddie have been.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use