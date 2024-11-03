Last time Simone and Viviana hosted an instant restaurant on My Kitchen Rules, they scored the highest score ever. This week, when the Italian friends host their ultimate instant restaurant, Mike describes their entrée as “c**p”.

Advertisement

Speaking to TV WEEK, Mike says he regrets using that word.

“That came out accidentally,” he says. “It’s something that I’d actually never say to anyone about their food. But I think we all struggled this round: two entrees, two mains and two desserts in the same timeframe as last time.”

Will the judges think more highly of Simone and Viviana’s dishes than Mike does? (Credit: Channel Seven)

After describing Simone and Viviana‘s entree as “c**p”, Mike goes on to claim that he could make a better risotto. And with his and Pete’s ultimate instant restaurant coming up – and risotto on the menu – he needs to prove it.

“I knew that if I didn’t nail it, my life was over, basically,” Mike adds. “The daggers would come from underneath the table and get me.”

Advertisement

Will Mike and Pete do better than Simone and Viviana when it’s their turn to cook again? (Credit: Channel Seven )

It doesn’t take long for Simone and Viviana to find out exactly what Mike said about their dishes, thanks to Maddie and her mother Janey.

Mike says he thinks Janey and Maddie came on My Kitchen Rules to cook, just as he and Pete did.

“But then the games started playing at the table and I think that’s what got to [Janey] in the end,” he adds.

He says the tensions that can be seen on TV are real.

“Sometimes when the cameras weren’t running you could cut the air with a knife. It was still that tense.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use