Mike has been ruffling feathers on My Kitchen Rules since the first instant restaurant. But he and his teammate Pete insist they didn’t go on the show with a strategy to stir up trouble.

“Mike isn’t really a strategy person,” Pete tells TV WEEK. “Mikey puts his foot in his mouth sometimes – completely unknowingly, might I add.”

Mike and Pete wait to see what the other teams think of their food. (Credit: Channel Seven)

As for Mike, he was surprised to find himself at the centre of so much drama.

“The first night I rang my mum up and I said, ‘Mum, you cannot watch this show. It’s not a cooking show, it’s The Hunger Games.’”

Mike says if he could take back anything he said on the show, it would be his suggestion that Lawrence’s emotion was “orchestrated” when he got teary talking about his mother, who passed away when he was two.

“It’s not a cooking show, it’s The Hunger Games.” (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Out of everything, that’s the one thing I would take back, because my mother means the world to me and his mother would mean the world to him. For me to make a mockery of that, I really feel bad.”

This week on MKR, the longtime friends from WA are finally cooking for the rest of the teams.

“The pressure of being last is definitely real,” Pete says, “and it was definitely felt during our cook.”