hen Danny and Sonia were planning the meal for their instant restaurant in My Kitchen Rules, they were told they couldn’t catch their own mudcrabs – they would have to buy them. It was a shock for the siblings, who grew up fishing and hunting in North Queensland.



“I remember seeing Danny’s head spin a bit,” Sonia tells TV WEEK with a laugh. “He was like, ‘Oh no, this is sacrilege paying this much for crab!’”



What will My Kitchen Rules’ judges Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge think of Danny’s mudcrab? (Credit: Channel Seven )

“I catch and eat it for free,” Danny says, “and you’ve got these people paying $20 a kilo for a mudcrab!”



As for the garlic prawns that the duo serve up as part of their main course, they hold a special meaning for Sonia. When her father was near the end of his life, she cooked garlic prawns for him, not realising it would be the last meal they would eat together. But she didn’t want to talk about her father too much on the show.



“I didn’t want any kind of emotional vote,” she explains. “And I just didn’t want to talk too much because I knew I’d fall apart, to be honest.”

(Credit: Channel Seven)

For Sonia, going on My Kitchen Rules is a long-held dream – and it could make another one of her dreams come true. She says if she won the show, she would use the prize money to help new mums and dads.



“I would love to be able to set my kitchen up to do cooking classes for young parents, to be able to take that knowledge home with them to create fresh meals to nourish their own kids,” she says.



“When I was going through all my hard times, the one thing I’m so grateful for was growing up with that knowledge of food and cooking.



“I would love to be able to do that for young families.”