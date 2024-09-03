My Kitchen Rules is officially returning in 2024, so it’s time to dust off the oven mitts and aprons.

Below, we introduce you to this year’s contestants who will be putting their culinary skills to the test in the hopes of taking home the $100,000 cash prize.

Fan-favourite judges Colin Fassinidge and Manu Fieldel are both returning again this season, so viewers are in for a treat!

They’ll be travelling all across Australia to meet some of the nation’s most passionate home cooks, where they’ll be tasting and judging their dishes.

So, who will be plating up their best home-cooked meals on MKR this year? Continue scrolling to meet the 2024 contestants.

(Credit: Seven) Ash & Cassie SA The sixth and final team to be joining MKR in 2024 are friends Ash and Cassie from South Australia! The self-professed “food science nerds” and dietitians are hoping to educate the other contestants on healthy eating thanks to their Mediterranean and Asian-inspired dishes. “I have what it takes to win with Ash by my side while using healthier alternatives. I want to show Australia that tasty meals can also be healthy,” Cassie said. (Credit: Seven) Rob & Liam VIC Brothers Rob and Liam are full of competitive spirit, and will set the competition alight on this year’s season of MKR. They describe their style as “cooking with fire”, so expect plenty of barbecued and grilled dishes from these Victorian locals! (Credit: Seven) Mike & Pete WA Shaking up the competition this year are Mike and Pete from Western Australia. The long-time friends are proud of their Italian heritage and confident in their culinary skills, but they are also set to cause some chaos. Their unfiltered banter and candid commentary are sure to stir the pot! (Credit: Seven) Hannah & Lawrence WA Lovebirds Hannah and Lawrence are not only viewing My Kitchen Rules as a chance to showcase their culinary skills, they’re also hoping to use the competition as a catalyst for their next life chapter! “If we win MKR I’m dropping on one knee, that’s non-negotiable,” Lawrence declared. The couple are bringing their friendly, loud and outgoing personalities to the table this season. (Credit: Seven) Danny & Sonia QLD Siblings Danny and Sonia are hoping their passion and their quintessential Aussie cooking can take them all the way this season. They describe their dynamic as, “Fast and furious with passion.” “It’s a bro ‘n’ sis combo so there may be some debate about processes but at the end of the day we will have each other’s back and get the job done!” With their larger-than-life personalities, these Far North Queenslanders are “doin’ it for everyday Aussies.” (Credit: Seven) Simone & Viviana QLD The first team to be revealed this year were Brisbane-based best friends from Italy, Simone and Viviana, who are bringing “style, class and modern Italian with a twist,” to MKR. According to their promotional video, Colin and Manu were very impressed with their cooking! Not all of this year’s cooks have been announced, so we’ll be updating this article with new information once it becomes available – check back here for more details!