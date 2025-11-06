My Kitchen Rules’ Colin Fassnidge and Manu Feildel reveal who they were surprised to see in the MKR semi finals

Heat up your oil and put on your aprons because the My Kitchen Rules finals are almost upon us!

This Sunday night, remaining teams Justin and Will, Lol and Lil, Maria and Bailey and Danielle and Marko will be battling it out in the semi-finals with the hopes of landing a place in the coveted grand finale next week.

But if you ask judges Colin Fassnidge and Manu Feildel, the mix of contestants cooking up a storm in the semi-final was a bit of a shock.

“Lol and Lil came from nowhere but what we loved about them was that they’re young, feisty and just didn’t give up,” Manu told TV WEEK.

“Even though they thought every single competition was their last day, they just kept on giving us a little bit more.”

Lol and Lil were the sneaky surprises in the semi-finals this season! (Image: Dylan Coker / ITV)



According to Colin, Lol and Lil cracked the secret to MKR.

“MKR is a bit like, yeah, you can cook, but you have to put the work in as well,” the award-winning chef asserts.

“You have to listen to everything we say along the way and the put it into action. And that’s what they did. They basically went home, did their homework, practiced and that’s how they got to where they are.”

Colin and Manu are proud of the all the contestants, but especially the ones that have made it to the semi final. (Image: Dylan Coker / ITV)

With his brash words, larger-than-life personality and cheeky affinity for stirring the pot, both Colin and Manu were surprised that Meat Master Michael and his fiancé Rielli didn’t make it further in the competition.

“The Meat Master talked a great game,” Colin shared.

“I thought Michael and Rielli would have gone a lot further.”

“I think Rielli was actually amazing,” Manu adds. “And then Michael talked a big game but he never delivered. From day one, I thought those guys could have made it to the end.”

To see who makes it to the long-awaited season finale, don’t forget to tune into My Kitchen Rules on Channel Seven or 7Plus this Sunday.

