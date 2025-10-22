My Kitchen Rule’s Michael and Rielli announce engagement following brutal elimination

Michael Edelsberg and Rielli Portegy’s time on My Kitchen Rules Australia may have been filled with drama, but there was one silver lining following the controversial couple’s elimination this week.

After heading home following Monday night’s elimination against Danielle and Marko, the pair revealed to New Idea that they were now engaged!

(Credit: Instagram)

According to the publication, Michael popped the question to Rielli over the weekend during a romantic proposal in New York City.

Despite windy weather, Michael got on one knee during a walk in Central Park after a romantic day filled with shopping and sightseeing.

“I had a photographer there waiting and I asked him if he could take a photo of us, and Rielli obviously didn’t know that he was a photographer for us and it was all preplanned,” he explained.

“Then I proposed, and we followed it up with dinner at one of New York’s [nicest restaurants].”

(Credit: Seven)

Although the couple were confident during their time on the cooking competition, Michael was the first to admit that he was nervous on the big day.

“He’s playing it down as cool, calm and collected! I’ve never seen Michael so nervous or less talkative in my life,” Rielli later told the publication.

“He was a bit suss all day and when he got on one knee to propose, he basically slipped down the hill because it was so muddy! It was weird to see Michael in such a nervous state because Michael does not get nervous at anything!

(Credit: Instagram)

Michael also revealed that he had spent four months planning the surprise after MKR threw a spanner in the works and that he had almost asked the question during recording.

“I was ready to propose at the start of this year, but obviously we had My Kitchen Rules and our lives have been so busy, and I think this has just been our first holiday that we’ve had in probably a yea…So I thought the timing would be perfect,” he shared.

“I actually spoke with the producers when we first began casting… I was going to propose on MKR at our Instant Restaurant, But I’m so glad that I didn’t, because wow, we got such bad scores! I think it would have been too predictable.”

Now looking ahead to their nuptials, the newly engaged pair are planning a luxury Sydney wedding, but are in no rush to walk down the aisle.

“We’ve kind of been in this love bubble,” Rielli said. “There’s actually no rush at all to get married. I just want to ride this wave of being engaged.”

