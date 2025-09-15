Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment TV

My Kitchen Rules’ Michael: ‘It was hostile’

Michael and Rielli reveal their true feelings for Mel and Jacinta and the MKR gatecrashers
Profile picture of Helen Vnuk Profile
Michael, in a black shirt and beige jacket, and Rielli, in a pink and black outfit, stand together on the street outside a home
Michael and Rielli are keen to see what Mel and Jacinta cook up.
Channel Seven

It’s a week of high drama on My Kitchen Rules, with Mel and Jacinta’s instant restaurant – the last of the six couples – deciding which of the original teams will go home. And then the gatecrashers arrive!

Advertisement

Queensland couple Michael and Rielli have been clashing with feisty Sydney Eastern Suburbs cousins Mel and Jacinta since the beginning of the season. In Monday night’s episode Michael walks into the cousins’ kitchen as they’re cooking their main course.

Michael stands in Mel and Jacinta's kitchen, with a shocked look on his face, while Mel smiles at him
What will Michael the Meat Master discover in Mel and Jacinta’s kitchen? (Credit: Channel Seven)

“The Meat Master has to check on the meat, of course,” Michael tells TV WEEK. “They obviously don’t know what they’re talking about when it comes to meat.”

Michael says he felt the duo needed some “guidance”, with Jacinta not being a meat eater.

Advertisement

“I thought they would welcome me with open arms, as I would welcome anyone into my kitchen,” he explains.

As for Rielli, she believes emotions are heightened in environments like MKR.

“I feel that deep down Mel and Jacinta are just normal human beings, like us, but we’ve just obviously clashed heads at the wrong time,” she tells TV WEEK. “And it’s possibly showing the nastiest side for both of us.”

Michael and Rielli sit next to each other at an MKR instant restaurant, with Maria and Bailey next to them
Michael and Rielli have been creating controversy from their first appearance. (Credit: Channel Seven)
Advertisement

Once Mel and Jacinta have received the scores, the lowest-scoring team of the original six is eliminated. And then the gate-crashers arrive.

Rielli says the gatecrashers come in “with a lot of personality” and there’s hostility from both sides.

“I would say the OGs very much band together and the gatecrashers band together, and it’s clearly head-to-head,” she explains. “I feel our personalities – well, Michael’s personality! – really clashed with them.

“I’m always terrified of what’s going to come out of Michael’s mouth. But it’s all in good humour.

Advertisement

“If you look at Michael when he’s speaking, you can see he’s not serious about himself. He’s just having a go!”

Profile picture of Helen Vnuk
Profile Helen Vnuk

Helen Vnuk

Related stories

Sign up for our newsletter

Newsletter conversion description. Get the latest in your inbox.

Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use

Advertisement
Advertisement