My Kitchen Rules’ Michael: ‘It was hostile’

It’s a week of high drama on My Kitchen Rules, with Mel and Jacinta’s instant restaurant – the last of the six couples – deciding which of the original teams will go home. And then the gatecrashers arrive!

Queensland couple Michael and Rielli have been clashing with feisty Sydney Eastern Suburbs cousins Mel and Jacinta since the beginning of the season. In Monday night’s episode Michael walks into the cousins’ kitchen as they’re cooking their main course.

What will Michael the Meat Master discover in Mel and Jacinta’s kitchen? (Credit: Channel Seven)

“The Meat Master has to check on the meat, of course,” Michael tells TV WEEK. “They obviously don’t know what they’re talking about when it comes to meat.”

Michael says he felt the duo needed some “guidance”, with Jacinta not being a meat eater.

“I thought they would welcome me with open arms, as I would welcome anyone into my kitchen,” he explains.

As for Rielli, she believes emotions are heightened in environments like MKR.

“I feel that deep down Mel and Jacinta are just normal human beings, like us, but we’ve just obviously clashed heads at the wrong time,” she tells TV WEEK. “And it’s possibly showing the nastiest side for both of us.”

Michael and Rielli have been creating controversy from their first appearance. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Once Mel and Jacinta have received the scores, the lowest-scoring team of the original six is eliminated. And then the gate-crashers arrive.

Rielli says the gatecrashers come in “with a lot of personality” and there’s hostility from both sides.

“I would say the OGs very much band together and the gatecrashers band together, and it’s clearly head-to-head,” she explains. “I feel our personalities – well, Michael’s personality! – really clashed with them.

“I’m always terrified of what’s going to come out of Michael’s mouth. But it’s all in good humour.

“If you look at Michael when he’s speaking, you can see he’s not serious about himself. He’s just having a go!”

