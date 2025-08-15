Meet the contestants cooking up a storm on My Kitchen Rules in 2025

It’s almost that time of the year again!

My Kitchen Rules will be returning to our TV screens very soon, with a fresh crop of new home cooks hoping to prove their kitchen rules in 2025.

Colin Fassnidge and Manu Feildel are returning as judges this year, and will help to determine who will take home the $100,000 cash prize.

Who are the contestants on My Kitchen Rules 2025?

01 Maria and Bailey Boss friends, South Australia Maria and Bailey are “boss friends” from South Australia, who are bringing their leadership skills to the kitchen! “We’re here to win. We want to be on top,” Maria says in their promo clip, while Bailey adds, “I don’t care if we have to be really cut-throat.” Maria owns her own business, while Bailey oversees five companies. Determined to come out on top, Maria dismisses traditional Greek food as “boring” and promises fine dining with an “upper-class edge”. The friends will serve their food in Bailey’s sprawling three-storey home, complete with its own lift.

Photo: Caption 02 Lol and Lil Best friends, Queensland Life-long best friends Lol and Lil are from Logan in Queensland. While Colin Fassnidge calls their food “sunshine on a plate” the besties aren’t afraid to stand up for themselves when they’re dubbed the ‘Bogans from Logan’ by another contestant. “We are cute, but we do bite,” they say in their promo clip. “We’re from Logan, we are fighters, and we’re gonna keep pushing on.”

Photo: Caption 03 Michael and Rielli Couple, Queensland Michael is a self-proclaimed ‘meat master’ and Rielli is a baker with a penchant for pastries. This season, the couple will serve a dish that judge Colin Fassnidge predicts will “divide the table and divide the nation”. In the latest trailer, Michael says it’s “ime for these guests to see what the meat master is all about,” before introducing the dish, with the fellow contestants shown looking shocked and describing it as “yuck”. Michael who declares meat is his “passion” and says he eats it for “breakfast, lunch and dinner” then goes head-to-head with fellow contestant, Jacinta. “I don’t eat meat,” she declares. “I am a nutritionist. I’m all about just eating real food.”

