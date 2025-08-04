Colin Fassnidge shares spoilers about the upcoming 2025 season of My Kitchen Rules

It seems like things are heating up on this season of My Kitchen Rules.

On Sunday, while walking the Logies red carpet, MKR judge Colin Fassnidge stopped to talk to Woman’s Day and he gave us a few spoilers for the upcoming season.

The 51-year-old celebrity chef said Australia’s “not ready” for the drama that’s in store for them this season.

“Alright, the upcoming season,” he began. :Australia’s not ready for this.”

“They’re not ready for what’s coming,” he continued. “Even I was like, wow. I’ve gone grey.”

The Irish chef also said that every contestant this year was out to win.

“I would say, last year everyone was like, ‘oh, you want to win? Okay, you want to win’,” he explained. “This year they all want to win.”

“So they’re doing whatever they want to win,” he continued. “A few contestants are not on my Christmas card list.”

The spoilers come after rumours last year that Channel 7 was looking to find a new guest judge to shake up the dynamic between Colin and fellow MKR judge Manu Feildel. An insider told Woman’s Day at the time that producers were looking at Curtis Stone and Gordon Ramsay to “stir the pot” this season and Colin and Manu weren’t exactly thrilled with either option.

“They’re going large next year with some spicy changes,” the insider said. “The word is Colin and Manu will get a new judge who’s going to completely disrupt their dynamic.”

The producers were reportedly digging into any past feuds between the duo and other chefs, hoping to hire someone who’d create genuine tension.

“They want real drama, not a fake feud,” the source explained. “Colin ruffled feathers when he first joined, but he’s mellowed over time. They need someone who’ll throw the cat among the pigeons — Manu and Colin are brilliant, but maybe too nice now.”

“If anything can rival MAFS next year, it’s MKR,” said a source. “The show is already giving The Block a run for its money.”

