A bombshell is dropped at Rob and Liam’s ultimate instant restaurant in My Kitchen Rules this week. In a game-changing twist, teams have to reveal how they’ve scored to the whole table. That means any team giving a low score for strategic reasons is now going to be exposed.



Judge Colin Fassnidge tells TV WEEK it’s good because it “wakes people up a bit”.



“If they’re playing a game, then they have to be honest,” he adds.

Judges Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge always have a point to make at the dinner table. (Credit: Channel Seven)

In MKR, Colin says, there are always one or two teams being strategic.



“The likes of Simone and Viviana, Fergus and his mum [Caz], they’re pretty straightforward, and then there’s people – I’m not going to say who – who judge on personalities as well.



“Personality shouldn’t really play into it. It’s either a good dish or a bad dish. If I was to judge on personality, some people would get shocking scores!”



Colin thinks the teams on MKR this season are “one of the best bunches we’ve had”. He says usually, teams are subdued early on.

(Credit: Seven)

“But you had Hannah screaming like a hyena the minute we walked in,” he remembers.



Much of the drama in recent episodes has centred around gatecrasher Janey. Colin, who describes Janey as “very opinionated”, reveals there’s more drama to come.



“You will see me and Janey have a few head-to-heads,” he says. “I quite like her, but she doesn’t do herself any favours, put it that way.”



As for Mike, who ruffled feathers early on and then reinvented himself as the kinder, gentler “Mike 2.0”, Colin hints at another reinvention on the way.



“There’s a Mike 3.0 coming!” he laughs.

