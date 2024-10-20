Rob and Liam have been looking super-confident since arriving in Kitchen HQ. That’s because both brothers have a three-year-old daughter and a baby son at home.

“It was less stressful when we were in Kitchen Headquarters than it was with the toddlers running around your ankles and the babies crying,” Liam tells TV WEEK. “You’re like, ‘Oh, some cameras and a time. That’s cool. I can deal with that.’”

Rob and Liam are the “bros with mos”. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Rob, a concreter, and Liam, who runs a bar, have been talking about going on My Kitchen Rules for years. Once they found out how long they would have to spend away from their families, they hesitated. But they say both wives supported them.

“They were like, ‘If you’re going to take this time off, really concentrate and try and get the win,’” Liam adds.

In this week’s episodes of MKR, one team wins an advantage that no team has ever won before. Rob and Liam are going all-out to make sure that it’s them.

Liam and Rob have to impress judge Colin Fassnidge to win the advantage. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“That’s the ultimate, that one,” Rob says.

Having enjoyed their time in front of the cameras, the Victorian brothers would now love to have their own cooking show. They’ve already got a name worked out.

“Our last name’s Watt,” Rob explains, “so Watts Cookin’!”

