My Kitchen Rules’ Lol and Lil admit it’s hard to ‘get a word in’ amongst all the drama

They’ve been labelled the ‘Logan bogans’ (by Michael, of course) and had doubt cast on their cooking abilities, but this week on My Kitchen Rules, Lol and Lil make it to MKR Kitchen Headquarters – and they’re thrilled.

“Walking through those doors was incredible,” Lol tells TV WEEK.

“We were just screaming,” laughs Lil.

Lol and Lil make a great team. (Image: Paul A. Broben)

It hasn’t been easy for the besties to get to this point, with fellow Queenslander Michael repeatedly saying he thought they would be the first team to go home.

“In the first round it really got under my skin, hearing that from Michael,” admits Lol, 26.

Then, once the gatecrashers arrived, the drama around the dinner table was dialled up a notch. “We went home with a lot of headaches,” says Lil, 25.

“Me and Lol don’t like to get involved, but it’s hard to watch the drama unfold. It was quite overwhelming.”

“It was,” agrees Lol. “And you couldn’t really get a word in.”

Divorcees Amy and Lara are cooking in Monday’s episode, which means either they or ‘boss friends’ Maria and Bailey will be going home.

Lol and Lil scored higher than Maria and Bailey with their second instant restaurant – they feel it’s because they’ve already learnt a lot on the show, both from the other teams and from judges Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge.

Amy and Lara’s instant restaurant looks gorgeous! (Image: Paul A. Broben)

“We really listened to every critique from Manu and Colin about our food and everyone else’s food, and then we took that on board,” Lil says.

But at Kitchen HQ the pressure really escalates and Lol gets emotional. “I care a lot about what we’re doing,” she says.

“I’m very passionate and very emotional and I really, really want to prove everyone wrong.

So, when it starts going south, I get upset because I know we can do it.”

