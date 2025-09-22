My Kitchen Rules gatecrasher Amy’s secret is out!

Coming in late on My Kitchen Rules as gatecrachers, divorcees Amy and Lara say the way they were treated by the original teams was “a bit of a shock”.

“They were mean,” Amy tells TV WEEK without hesitation.

Divorcees Amy and Lara hit it off as soon as they met. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“They were a little bit mean,” agrees Lara. “But, at the end of the day, we loved it! We just rolled with it.”

“It suited us down to the ground,” Amy admits. “But we didn’t understand why they were so cold. It’s like: ‘It’s dinner, why are you being like this?’”

Amy says Michael – aka the Meat Master – tried to make it clear that he thought he was in charge. “It was like Michael felt he was better than everyone else at the table. It just didn’t seem fair.”

This week on My Kitchen Rules, the tensions between Amy and Lara and the OG teams are set to rise when it’s revealed Amy has a career as a private cook – something she’s been keeping secret from the other teams.

Amy admits that having spent years cooking for the rich and famous might give her “an edge”. But she says the meals she’s used to preparing for her work aren’t necessarily fine dining.

“They are more banquet feasts. The food’s not always all plated up.”

It’s Maria and Bailey’s turn to cook for the group. (Credit: Channel Seven)

She believes My Kitchen Rules is a challenge for everyone.

“At the end of the day it is a cooking competition and we are all home cooks. I’m not a chef.”

Amy – who is mum to Indy, 14, and Sunny Blue, 11 – and Lara – mum to Evelyn, 11, and Margot, eight – say they’re taking part in the show because they want to “do something different” after their divorces.

“We’ve had a hard time and this is coming out of the other side of it,” Lara says. “We’re trying to be more independent and follow our passions.

“The kids have been through all this divorce stuff, and this is something exciting and fresh to make them proud of us and inspire them. You’ve got to persevere and be resilient, no matter what is thrown at you.”

