“I deserve to be here!” MKR’s Amy defends her explosive confession

My Kitchen Rules gatecrasher Amy has revealed that she has worked as a private cook. So is it really fair for her to be competing against teams made up of home cooks?

Amy and fellow Queensland divorcee Lara made their first appearance on the show this week, along with two other teams of gatecrashers, WA couple Danielle and Marko and SA friends Mark and Tan.

“I’ve worked as a private cook for a lot of celebrities,” Amy revealed to the camera. “Cooking for a billionaire is a normal afternoon.”

But she added that she wouldn’t be telling the other teams about her cooking experience.

Mum-of-two Amy tells TV WEEK that she got her start in cooking about 20 years ago.

“I deserve to be here” Amy told TV Week on her shock confession. (Credit: 7)

“It was always a hobby job, a side job,” she says. “I was a stay-at-home mum and I just cooked for other families, clients. I did cook for a very wealthy family, a billionaire, in Brisbane, years ago. I just made family meals, and I’d cook at their house.”

Since then, she’s prepared meals for a number of wealthy and famous people – but she insists she’s still only a cook.

“At the end of the day, I’m not a chef,” she adds. “Yeah, I might have experience, but it’s anyone’s game.”

Amy knows that people will see her background as a private cook as being an “unfair advantage”.

“But everyone’s a home cook, and we’re all working hard, and it’s a competition,” she adds. “I deserve to be here like everyone else.”

So what are the rules on who can compete on My Kitchen Rules?

TV WEEK asked Channel Seven to clarify what kind of cooking experience would disqualify people from appearing. A Seven spokesperson said: “If you are a professionally qualified chef, you cannot compete in MKR.”

