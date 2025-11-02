MKR’s Danielle and Marko reveal that things get “pretty hectic” after Mark’s shock move

Even with Danielle and Marko at the bottom of the leaderboard on My Kitchen Rules, Marko can’t stop raving about other teams’ dishes.

“It’s in my nature,” MKR‘s Marko tells TV WEEK.

“I’m a truck-driving instructor and I play soccer, so I’m always in an environment where I’m having to uplift others and trying to give them, sometimes, a little bit of false self-belief to get them through. It’s probably to my detriment, but I can’t help it.”

Marko is full of compliments about other teams’ dishes – Danielle slightly less so. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Danielle says she had a lot of positive things to say about other teams’ dishes as well.

“But sometimes Marko would go a little over the top and I’d be like, ‘We’re at the bottom – don’t you want to be here?’”

This week on MKR, the Perth couple need either Maria and Bailey or Mark and Tan to score lower than they did at their instant restaurant if they’re going to make it through to the semi-finals. On Monday night, there’s drama at Maria and Bailey’s when the Adelaide besties’ arch-rival Mark decides to pay a visit to their kitchen.

“It was pretty hectic because there was a lot going on,” Marko remembers. “The fire alarm was going off and we didn’t know if that was him or what was happening.”

“I wouldn’t have gone in, personally,” Danielle adds.

Maria and Bailey’s kitchen is invaded by Mark. (Credit: Channel Seven )

Danielle and Marko, both 26, have been going out for seven years, after meeting at a music festival. So is there any chance they’ll follow in the footsteps of another of this year’s MKR teams, Michael and Rielli, and announce their engagement?

“My sister and her fiancé are getting married in January,” Marko says, “and I feel like I’m not going to do anything before January.”

“So, February,” Danielle laughs.

“February 2075,” Marko jokes.

Danielle works in disability support and has a side gig reviewing restaurants and bars. She dreams of opening a wine bar, and Marko says he’ll “definitely” help her out.

“But I’m a truck driver instructor through and through,” he adds.

“I’ll do this till the day I die. I love my job.”

You can watch MKR on Channel Seven or 7Plus.

