EXCLUSIVE: MKR winner Will Mataka reveals his “dark times” being homeless

The past 10 years have been a rollercoaster ride for My Kitchen Rules winner Will Mataka. He’s gone from the highs of a promising NRL career to being homeless and now being crowned MKR champion with cooking partner Justin Rolleston.

Will played NRL for several clubs, including West Tigers and the Sydney Roosters, before his playing career finished in 2014. After losing his father in the same year, Will’s life began to spiral and he wound up living on the streets for a time.

Justin and Will beat Maria and Bailey to be crowned MKR champions. (Image: My Kitchen Rules / Channel Seven)

Speaking about his homeless days, Will tells TV WEEK “there were definitely some dark times” when life felt “hopeless”.

“I’d just finished footy was trying to transition out of that career and then lost my dad that year,” he says. “There were a lot of dramas at home. Really unsettling. And then the worst thing was I got told to leave home.”

According to the latest statistics, more than 122,000 people experience homelessness on any given night in Australia.

Will Mataka in his playing days for NRL team the Sydney Roosters. (Image: Getty)

“Homelessness doesn’t discriminate, Will says. “Anyone is one pay cheque away from being not able to afford rent.”

While he had friends who helped him get back on his feet, he credits his wife, Holly, as his number one supporter.

“She’s been there through the highs and definitely through the lows,” he says. “Holly’s been an absolute rock.”

Away from MKR, Will works in social services helping homeless youth.

“I guess things happen for a reason,” he says. “For me to go through (being homeless) probably gives me a sense of empathy for when I work with vulnerable young people.”

MKR runners up, Maria and Bailey. (Image: My Kitchen Rules / Channel Seven)

Justin and Will won this year’s MKR by just one point, the closest grand final in the Channel Seven show’s history, edging out Maria and Bailey 73 points to 72. In doing so, the boys took home $100,000 in prize money.

“We’ve accomplished what we set out to do – we’ve made our kids proud, we’ve made ourselves proud, and that’s the main thing,” Justin said after the win.

What do they think sealed their win? Both are in agreeance that there Dubai chocolate eclair dessert dish set them apart from their grand final rivals.

MKR’s Michael assists Maria and Bailey.

The boys are leaving their options open for what they’ll do next, but both want to explore “the food space” and possibly more TV…

“We’re going to go ‘On the Grid,’” Justin jokes, referring to MKR judges Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge’s TV series, Off the Grid.”

MKR will return in 2026 on Channel Seven and 7Plus

