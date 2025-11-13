My Kitchen Rules’ lovable dad duo Justin and Will dish on their competition ahead of the grand final

As they head into the My Kitchen Rules grand final on Sunday night, besties – and fan favourites – Justin and Will tell Woman’s Day they’ve definitely earned their place in it.

“Justin and I work really well together. I feel we’ve been the most consistent and always put our best foot forward,” says Will.

“We know our roles in the kitchen – if there’s anything to do with flour, Will is the flour king so I just stay well away from that,” laughs Justin. “But when it comes to adding flavour, he’ll just let me do my thing.”

The pair say being former footballers has given them an edge too.

“Because we’ve got a sporting background there’s that competitive side of us and an ability to perform under pressure. Things can go wrong but it’s just how we respond to it. We’re able to deal with nerves and adapt,” says Will, 36.

The pair say judges Colin Fassnidge and Manu Fieldel were on hand to make sure they stayed focused too.

“They just said ‘Good luck, boys’. My favourite line they said was ‘You’re only cooking, you’re not saving lives.’ And I kept thinking about that the whole way through. It actually helped,” says Justin.

Despite this year’s on-screen dramas, Will says this year’s contestants are all each other’s biggest cheerleaders too.

“Away from the cameras, everyone gets along really well,” he says.

Even the pair and their competition this Sunday night – Maria and Bailey – who the boys say have earned their place in the final, despite online chatter suggesting otherwise.

“I think towards the end, in the semis they did,” says Justin. “But let’s be honest, they did strategically vote who stayed in the competition.”

“It is a competition,” chimes in Will. “So they’re within their rights. They played their cards right. Did we strategically score? No, that’s not who we are – but people take on a challenge differently. We didn’t choose to go down that path.”

“Their game plan was to score strategically and ours was just to cook really well!” says Justin.

“They should go on Survivor!” laughs Will of their canny castmates.

On Sunday, they hope they’re the last ones standing though.

“It’s not the main thing,” Will says. “But we love winning when we’ve earned it. Winning this week would just be a testament to the months of hard work and late night cooking.”

“And our wives have been holding the fort [at home] so it’s not just us winning – it’s our families winning as well.”

Speaking of family, the devoted dads say fatherhood “for sure” is a bigger challenge than My Kitchen Rules could ever be.

“Cooking under pressure is hard,” says Will. “But raising children – that’s a long-term contract.”

