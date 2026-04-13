‘The most beautiful secret we’ve ever kept’: Bernard Tomic’s huge personal news

Australian tennis figure Bernard Tomic has quietly stepped into a new chapter of life, with his partner Keely Hannah revealing the couple has welcomed their first child together.
The announcement came as a surprise, with Keely sharing a series of photos of their newborn daughter on social media, confirming the baby arrived a week earlier.
Alongside the images, she described the moment as “the most beautiful secret we’ve ever kept,” before introducing their daughter, Astara Aurelia Tomic, born on April 5, 2026.
The pair, who have been together since 2022, have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight in recent times. Bernard’s personal life had previously attracted attention following his split from influencer Vanessa Sierra, a relationship that made headlines after intimate content involving the couple surfaced online.
His romantic life hasn’t been without public moments since then. In 2024, Bernard again found himself in the news during the Little Rock Open, where he retired mid-match following an on-court disagreement with Keely.
Since that incident, Keely has maintained a relatively low profile online, posting only sparingly, including just a single photo of the pair throughout the following year.
Now 33, Bernard continues to work toward a return to tennis prominence. Once ranked as high as world No. 17, he has spent the past year competing on the Challenger circuit in a bid to climb back into the top 100 and revive the promise he showed as one of Australia’s brightest talents.
Off the court, the couple has split their time between international hubs including London, Monaco, and Australia’s Gold Coast – now with a newborn daughter joining them in their globetrotting lifestyle.