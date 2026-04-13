Friends rally behind ‘heartbroken’ Channel 9 star after family tragedy

Getaway star Catriona Rowntree has told of her heartbreak after her sister Lucinda died following a courageous battle with stage four cancer.

Advertisement

“I am heartbroken to share that my beautiful, big sister Lucinda, passed away today,” the beloved Channel Nine TV presenter shared in an emotional Instagram post over the weekend.

“Lucinda truly ‘threw kindness around like confetti’, everyone adored her.”

Catriona shared the news of her sister Lucinda’s death. (Credit: Instagram/catrionarowntree)

In her heartbreaking post, Catriona said she was “just so sad” to have to share the news that “heaven has a new angel”. She tagged Dreams2Live4, a charity offering support to those with terminal cancer, in her post.

Advertisement

Following the shock news, friends and colleagues of the star rushed to share their love, with a series of posts.

“How devastating beautiful @catrionarowntree Life is just so precious. Thinking of you & deepest condolences,” wrote Georgie Gardner.

Meghan Gale also shared a message, writing, “I’m so sorry for your loss Catriona. May your beautiful sister rest in love and peace. Condolences to you and your family.”

Michelle Bridges was another star to publicly post about the tragedy, writing, “Sending condolences and love to you and family. Your words of your sister has me in tears. She’s watching over you all.”

Advertisement

Catriona’s sister courageously battled incurable cancer. (Credit: Instagram/catrionarowntree)

In Catriona’s post she told how her sister had travelled the world with her “first sweetheart Johnno, with the pair settling down to focus on their family of four children.

“All agree ‘worlds best Mum’, Lucinda had a talent with children and even had a gift store named after her beloved daughter Daisy!” Catriona wrote.

“Teaching has been her focus the last few years and equally all her students agree they’ve been blessed to have her in their lives.

Advertisement

“Her health journey has seen our family experience so much kindness from others, thankyou so very much, it’s been treasured.”

Lucinda’s passing came just three years after Catriona revealed she was responding well to a “trial treatment” from the US.

Before she died, Lucinda tried a trial treatment from the US. (Credit: Instagram/catrionarowntree)

“I think her doctors are feeling relieved to know that something is moving in the right direction regardless of the treatment that she’s on,” the star told 9Entertainment at the time.

Advertisement

In a separate Instagram post, Catriona had revealed how she had been able to give her sister a “big hug” as they enjoyed a stay at a friend’s guesthouse in Daylesford, Victoria.

“I’ve noticed Lucinda is now focused on bringing Bucket List wishes to life, not waiting and milking every moment between her treatments,” Catriona wrote.

“It’s a great outlook don’t you think, milk today, who knows what tomorrow brings.”

A year later, however, Catriona shared the news that the trial treatment hadn’t worked.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.