‘My heart is heavy’: Queen Mary’s heartbreaking goodbye to her father

Heartbreak has hit Queen Mary of Denmark following the death of her beloved father, John Donaldson, at the age of 84.

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The Danish Royal House confirmed the news “with great sadness,” but it was Mary’s own words that revealed the depth of her loss. “My heart is heavy and my thoughts are grey,” she said. “My beloved father is dead.”

Following the announcement of his passing, an insider revealed to Woman’s Day how the Queen is coping with the loss.

“Mary has always been the rock for her family during difficult times and her priority is supporting her children through their grief. She and [her sister] Jane are in regular contact and giving everyone support they need while they work out the details for the memorial. Mary does plan flying back for it and Frederik has offered to be by her side, but they’re trying to keep everything as private as possible.”

The source continued, “The whole family is absolutely heartbroken, but they had some time to prepare for this and are so grateful to have had the past few years they did, thanks to his incredible team of doctors.

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“Mary feels so lucky she was able to see her father just three weeks ago in Hobart. She’ll always be thankful for those final days they had together. She’s incredibly grateful that he’s no longer in pain – the last few years were really tough on him. She’s devastated, of course. She adored her dad, but right now she’s focused on her grieving family.”

(Credit: Getty)

Just weeks ago, Mary returned to Australia with King Frederik X for a landmark state visit – but royal insiders had previously revealed to Woman’s Day there was a deeply personal reason behind the trip.

While the official itinerary saw Mary, 54, and Frederik, 57, represent Denmark across several engagements, sources say the tour’s emotional heart lay in its final stop – her hometown of Hobart – where her beloved father was facing serious health challenges.

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“Mary insisted they wind up the tour in Hobart so she can stay on and spend as much time as possible with her dad,” a source told Woman’s Day at the time. “At 84, John’s not been able to travel for some time – he was devastated to miss her coronation [in January 2024] – but for Mary, every visit carries more weight as his decline is more visible to her than her siblings who see him all the time.”

After the official duties wrapped, Mary quietly stayed on in Tasmania. It was there, in those final days, that she shared what the palace would later describe as “several good and present moments” with her father. Now, those moments have taken on an even deeper meaning.

(Credit: Instagram)

A photo taken by Mary herself during that visit has since been released alongside the announcement of John’s passing.

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Friends say Mary has always shared an especially close bond with her father, making the loss all the more devastating.

The youngest of four, she remained deeply connected to her Australian roots – and to the man who helped shape her life long before royalty.

In her statement, she hinted at the long road of grief ahead, but also at the love that will endure. When the sadness fades, she said, it will be replaced by memories – and by gratitude for everything he gave her.

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