Fans go wild for detail in Queen Mary new photo: ‘Wow’

Queen Mary of Denmark recently stepped out in a blouse that looked a little bit familiar to eagle-eyed royal fans.

Last week, the 53-year-old royal made two public appearances in the same Zimmerman blouse her youngest daughter, Princess Josephine, wore to celebrate her father’s birthday in May.

The 14-year-old was photographed wearing the mandarin-collared floral blouse while appearing alongside the rest of the royal family on the balcony of the royal palace in Copenhagen to mark King Frederick X’s 57th birthday.

And now her mother has been spotted wearing the same blouse while making two public appearances last week.

Princess Josephine first wore the blouse in May. Credit: Getty.

For the first public appearance, Queen Mary wore the Zimmerman blouse with a black skirt and black slingback heels, as she visited the Social Sciences faculty in the Queen Mary Centre at the University of Copenhagen.

The centre opened in February 2022 in celebration of her 50th birthday. During her most recent visit, the Australian princess met with researchers, sat in on a lecture and had lunch with some students.

Following the university visit, Queen Mary headed to the harbour area of Nordhavn to christen a new electric tugboat.

Officially baptised as ‘﻿Svitzer Ingrid’ the vessel is Denmark’s first electric tugboat and has a battery equivalent to 23 modern electric cars.

For this engagement, Mary swapped her black heels for a pair of Chanel flats so she could board the tugboat after the naming ceremony.

This isn’t the first time Mary has worn something already donned by another royal.

In early 2025, Queen Mary of Denmark was spotted wearing the same dress that Princess Catherine has previously worn! Both royal women looked beyond stunning in the dazzling pink Jenny Packham gown.

Queen Mary had a quick shoe change between events. Credit: Getty.

In fact, Mary is known for recycling her outfits as she’s passionate about sustainability and circular fashion.

“We haven’t seen ethical consumers penetrate mainstream fashion in the same way we’ve observed other areas and this is partially because consumers have a very irrational buying pattern,” she shared in a 2019 interview. “When we buy clothes, it is often associated with feelings, joy, dreams and passion—and deeply linked to our identity.

“I keep clothes that I think my daughters will inherit one day. Other clothes are passed on to people who can benefit from them.”

In 2021, she was spotted wearing the same No. 21 pink dress to the Elite Research Awards that she wore for Frederik’s 50th birthday portrait in 2018, and to the European Australian Business Council in 2019.

She also wore a Marc Jacobs red dress in 2012, at Royal Ascot in 2016 and in South Korea in 2019.

