Anthony Albanese confirms Queen Mary and King Frederick will visit Australia this year

Anthony Albanese has let slip that he’s expecting a visit from Queen Mary this year.

The prime minister was speaking on the Kyle and Jackie O show on Monday morning, when he accidentally revealed the Tasmanian-born queen and her Danish husband King Frederick would be making a trip to Australia in 2026.

“Queen Mary is coming here,” the PM said live on air, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

“She’ll be here – I’m not sure that we’ve publicly released the dates, but it’s quite exciting. Queen Mary and King Frederik.

“And I know [my wife] Jodi is very much looking forward to that visit let me tell you.”

The couple haven’t visited Australia in an official capacity since the ascended to the throne in 2024. Credit: Getty.

While the Danish palace is yet to publicly announced the trip, if it does happen it will be the first time the royal couple have toured Australia since they ascended to the throne in 2024.

Here’s everything you need to know about Queen Mary and King Frederick’s 2026 Australian trip:

When are Queen Mary and King Frederick coming to Australia?

While the prime minister accidentally let the news slip on radio this morning, the Danish palace is yet to publicly announce the royal couple’s trip.

However, that hasn’t stopped royal experts from speculating about when the Danish royal couple might visit the Queen’s homeland.

The children have accompanied their parents to Australia in the past. Credit: Getty.

Many believe Mary’s trip might coincide with the Women Deliver 2026 conference, which is taking place in Melbourne in April.

The 53-year-old is a patron of the organisation and attended its conferences in Malaysia in 2013, Denmark in 2016 and Canada in 2019.

When did Queen Mary and King Frederick last visit Australia?

The last time Queen Mary and King Frederick toured the country in a professional capacity was in 2013, when they attended the 40th anniversary of the Sydney Opera House, which was designed by Danish architect Jørn Utzon.

In 2023, Mary flew to Australia for a day to ride a bike through Sydney’s CBD to promote sustainable travel.

The couple, along with their three children — Crown Prince Christian, 19, Princess Isabella, 18, and Princess Josephine, 14 — have also made several private trips to the country to visit family and friends over the years.

