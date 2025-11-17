Queen Mary and King Fred’s court case drama: “She’s demanding millions!”

Two years after Queen Mary’s life was turned upside down by a series of pictures of King Frederik and Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova together in Madrid and a bombshell court case is putting the meeting back in the headlines again.

Genoveva, a 48-year-old TV star, is reportedly suing Spanish media for “millions of dollars” for breach of “rights to privacy and image” after she became the focus of intense media scrutiny when Spanish publication Lecturas published photos of Genoveva and Frederik, 57, together in October 2023.

The release of the images – 14 in total – showed Fred and Genoveva spending a day and evening together, including a visit to a Picasso exhibition, as well as dinner out and returning to the same building.

Genoveva consistently denied any rumours that there was more to the images than just two friends catching up, and is now claiming $1.7 million in damages, after she says she was forced “into hiding” during King Frederik and Queen Mary’s proclamation ceremony in January 2024, after Queen Margrethe’s shock abdication.

Genoveva Casanova has filed a lawsuit for breach of “privacy and image”. (Credit: Getty)

MARY’S PAIN

Danish palace insiders say the court case is causing “distraught” Queen Mary, 53, nothing but more heartache.

“Just last week there was international press reminding everyone that it had been two years since that fateful night,” says an insider.

“Of course Mary wants Genoveva to be successful, as she’s hoping it will put an end to speculation once and for all, and what was a really tough time for the Danish monarchy, but she also hates it all being brought up again.”

“As painful as it is to be reminded of that frustrating moment, so much has happened since then. It’s true Margrethe’s astonishing move to step aside forced them to work through their problems – and this year has been much better for them.”

“Fred has been much more attentive [to Mary] and she’s been more open to it. Two years ago we rarely saw him put his arm around her waist, so there’s a new intimacy between them he’s hoping will get them through these awful blasts from the past.”

Genoveva said she had to go into hiding after Queen Margrethe’s abdication. (Credit: Mega)

MOVING FORWARD

While there have been no updates since the 400-page lawsuit was lodged against Lecturas and several other media outlets in Madrid on September 22, Lecturas editor Luis Pliego has defended the publication.

“I can only say that she’s asking for one million euros and that in my statement I defended the newsworthiness of the report. Sixteen of us appeared in court,” he said.

It’s been reported that Genoveva’s ex-husband, Spanish nobleman Cayetano Martinez de Irujo, is funding her legal battle.

For Mary and Fred though, they just want to focus on the future, not the past.

“They’ve made new memories now, together as king and queen, and the whole family is looking forward to lighting the Amalienborg Palace tree on December 1.”

“They have so much to be proud of with their beautiful children and while some scars may not heal, for Mary and Frederik unity is a daily act of grace.”

