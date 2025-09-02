Internet wild for Queen Mary’s ‘classy’ response to daughter’s X-rated act 

It was always going to raise eyebrows.

When Queen Mary’s 18-year-old daughter Princess Isabella stepped out at a music festival in a t-shirt bearing the slogan, “f**ked him yesterday”, snaps of the young royal quickly went viral.

The X-rated message emblazoned in white on the black, short-sleeved top was written in Danish, and was accompanied by a large arrow that pointed to the Princess’ right.

She completed the look with a bright orange bucket hat, bearing the name of the festival she was attending with friends; Smukfest.

The shirt was merch – and the words were song lyrics from a hip hop group called Suspekt who were performing at the gig.

All very normal teenage behaviour – however when you’re the daughter of Denmark’s King and Queen, wearing such an eye-catching look is bound to get tongues wagging.

Princess Isaballa caused quite a stir with her x-rated t-shirt. (Credit: MEGA)

Danish political commentator Jarl Cordua was one of those to react, saying that while he could understand “royals letting loose a little”, there were “limits” that should not be crossed.

But it’s the reaction from Queen Mary herself that has really set the internet alight.

In an interview with Danish TV channel TV2, where she was with her husband King Frederik, the 53-year-old Australian-born Queen was asked about her daughter and the t-shirt.

“My first thought was – is she completely gone?” Mary cheerfully replied, before adding candidly, “Let’s put it this way, some decisions are better than others.”

Mary’s response appears to be a tongue-in-cheek reference to another incident that involved her daughter.

The Danish word for “gone” can be used interchangeably with “confused” – something Isabella accused her mother of being back in 2021 in an exchange that also went viral.

At the time, the royals had gathered in church for the confirmation of Prince Christian – and cameras caught the frosty interaction between Isabella and her mum.

Mary’s response to her daughter’s antics was widely praised. (Credit: Getty)

Initially the young royal was told to follow her grandmother Queen Margrethe up some stairs, but when she was halfway up, she was told to come back down by Mary.

“Did you not say I should go with Grandma?” a visibly annoyed Isabella asked her mum. “Are you completely confused?”

The exchange caused quite the stir at the time, and Isabella even referred to it when she gave a speech for her 18th birthday.

“Almost four years ago, I found out that your words can be overheard when you least expect it,” she quipped. “Today, I have no doubt that the microphone is on.”

Now social media has erupted at Mary’s relaxed response to the t-shirt furore involving her daughter.

“Very impressive response. Pure class,” one commenter wrote.

“She indirectly said it was wrong and inappropriate, but in a discreet and respectful way,” another added.

Isabella’s festival act isn’t the only one that has raised eyebrows in recent times.

In August 2025, Isabella’s older brother Prince Christian, 19, was also snapped at Smukfest – passionately kissing a 21-year-old blonde.

An image of Prince Christian passionately kissing Emma Nygaard was shared to social media by the blonde. (Credit: Instagram)

The woman in question – University of Sydney graduate Emma Nygaard – openly shared an image of the pash to her own Instagram page, where it was quickly picked up before she deleted it.

Danish media reported that Emma and Christian had met months earlier through shared friends, and socialised in the same circles.

