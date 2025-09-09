‘Distressing’ development for Queen Mary after marriage rocked

It’s been almost two years since a Spanish gossip magazine published photos that sparked a flood of speculation about the state of Queen Mary’s marriage.

Back in November 2023, her husband Frederik – then a Prince and not King of Denmark – was snapped in Madrid with a Mexican socialite by the name of Genoveva Casanova.

The pair went to an art exhibition, and photos published by the tabloid publication Lecturas showed them enjoying a stroll together.

Genoveva Casanova was snapped with Queen Mary’s husband Frederik in Madrid. (Credit: Getty)

The magazine claimed they later entered Genoveva’s apartment building in Madrid separately before emerging two hours later in different clothes – heading for dinner and a flamenco performance.

The fallout was swift – with the photos making global headlines and creating an avalanche of wild rumours.

It led Genoveva to issue a firm denial that her relationship with Frederik was anything but purely platonic.

“I flatly deny the statements that suggest a romantic relationship between Prince Frederick and me,” the model said at the time.

“Any statement of this type is not only completely untrue but also distorts the facts in a malicious manner.”

For four months, Genoveva went to ground – going silent on social media while the furore subsided.

In March 2024, she finally returned to Instagram to thank “all the people who have cared about me this past year, those who have understood my absence and my silence, and those who have sent me messages of love and support”.

“It’s been a few months where I needed peace and quiet, but I’m already doing my best to slowly be able to return to my normal life and meet my work commitments,” she added.

The Mexican socialite went to ground after her evening with Frederik sparked a furore, (Credit: Getty)

Now, it seems those TV work commitments are taking the blonde actress in a new direction – one that involves a move from her Madrid home, with removalists spotted at the address on September 5 and 6.

With the news being picked up by local media outlets, it’s something that is bringing the drama of 2023 back into the fore again – not least for Frederik’s wife Queen Mary.

On September 5, the very day Genoveva was moving home, Mary and Frederik appeared deeply moved as they attended commemorations for National Flag Day -which honours the Danish Armed Forces – at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.

Mary and Frederik appeared moved by the National Flag Day commemorations. (Credit: Mega)

At one point, Mary – who was dressed in a beige trench coat and black headband, seemed to wipe away a tear as she watched proceedings by her husband’s side.

“Mary’s still very raw about that situation so it’s upsetting to see Genoveva in the press again,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

“The timing was never going to be great and it’s unnerving to Mary that she’s moving elsewhere to seek TV work,” the source adds.

At one point Mary appeared to wipe away a tear. (Credit: Mega)

“The last thing Mary wants is for Genoveva’s face to be on the airwaves earning a following.

“The whole situation is messy enough, but for Mary it’s deeply triggering. She’s barely had time to breathe since those photos appeared in the press so it must be distressing. She’s trying not to think about it, but it’s not easy.”

