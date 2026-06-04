Kate Middleton’s rare display of public affection as ‘big shadow’ looms

Behind palace walls, the Prince and Princess of Wales are enjoying what could be their last free summer as a family unit, with William and Catherine acutely aware their days as a ‘normal’ family could very well be numbered.

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With Prince George starting boarding school in just a few short months and the heavy reality that King Charles’ health could take a turn for the worse at any moment, William and Kate are making the most of the upcoming months, including plans to celebrate William’s upcoming 44th birthday as a family.

“Kate knows next summer their little boy’s going to be a mini-man,” says a Royal insider. “Of course the big shadow looming over them always is the King’s health. Each summer feels like it may be the last before duty takes over every aspect of their world.”

Kate’s rare public declaration of love as family prepares to say goodbye to Prince George

In the face of immense pressure, the couple is proving that their bond is stronger than ever. Confronting the future side-by-side, Kate has given a rare, heartfelt look into her relationship with William.

Attending a Cancer Research UK reception at St James’s Palace, the Princess looked radiant in a £1,600 red Rodarte midi dress covered in white hearts. Speaking with Irish singer Ronan Keating and his wife, Storm, the conversation turned towards William.

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When Storm gushed that the future King was “such a gent,” Ronan enthusiastically added, “Please say hi to William, we love him!”

Without missing a beat, Kate quickly shot back, “So do I!”

Kate Middleton chats with Ronan Keating and his wife Storm. (Credit: Getty)

The rare, candid admission left the trio laughing, but the message was crystal clear. William and Kate are more in love than ever, and ready to take on future family challenges as a united team.

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King Charles’ health concerns: ‘They’ll have to step up’

Behind the smiles and public appearances, the family is bracing for the imminent future where William becomes King.

“No one knows when they’ll have to step up,” our royal insider says.

It’s been nearly six months since Charles – who went public with his cancer diagnosis in 2024 – shared the “good news” that his schedule of treatment could be “reduced” this year.

However, as Woman’s Day recently reported, there are rumblings that all is not quite as rosy as the King would have us believe.

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A comment from Prince Harry in 2025 raised eyebrows, when the Duke of Sussex told the BBC he didn’t know “how much longer” his father had left.

That was later followed by a bombshell claim by author and journalist Tom Sykes that “Prince William is in charge now” and “nobody in the British media can risk saying that. Yet.”

“What is really going on here, of course, is the thing the UK newspapers and the outlets around the world that recycle their copy can’t tell you: power is bleeding from King Charles to Prince William because Charles is dying,” he claimed.

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