EXCLUSIVE: Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 15th wedding anniversary joy: ‘They’ve come full circle’

They were the golden couple who seemed to have it all: the fairy-tale wedding, the picture-perfect family, the adoring public. But behind the smiles, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales have been quietly living through what insiders call the hardest years of their lives.

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“It’s made them stronger, wiser and has reinforced their incredible bond,” a source tells Woman’s Day. “There’s probably not much that could be thrown at them they couldn’t handle now.”

As they raise a glass to 15 years of marriage, those closest to the couple say the William and Kate of 2026 are in many ways different from the newlyweds who stepped out of Westminster Abbey in 2011.

(Credit: Getty)

HARRY’S BETRAYAL

It started with Prince Harry. When the Sussexes stepped back from royal life, William and Kate felt it keenly. The interviews and the very public airing of private grievances were a painful ordeal for the couple, who had always kept their inner world closely guarded.

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But it had an unexpected effect – it brought them closer together. “Kate and William became each other’s anger management therapists thanks to Harry and Meghan. They’ve kept each other calm enough to carry on,” the insider shares.

Their children helped too. “There’s no doubt those kids have helped heal the wounds left by Harry’s betrayal,” our source says.

After that chapter closed, they might have been forgiven for thinking the worst was behind them. It wasn’t.

(Credit: Getty)

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THE MOST TERRIFYING TIME

Kate’s cancer diagnosis arrived as the family was still grieving the loss of Queen Elizabeth II and finding their footing under King Charles. Then, before long, Charles received difficult news of his own.

“When Charles was diagnosed too, it’s impossible to describe the despair that went through the family,” our source says. “It’s a period none of them will forget – because it was just so scary.”

It was their greatest test as a couple – and they faced it together.

(Credit: Getty)

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HOW THEY GOT THROUGH IT

Three words: George, Charlotte, and Louis. “It doesn’t matter how bad things get, one mention of those kids and their faces light up,” our source says.

Today the couple seem settled and sure of themselves with their new home in Windsor and their children thriving.

“They’ve come full circle – a genuine partnership grounded in friendship and respect. They’re enjoying being older and love this new confident phase that’s coming into their lives,” the insider adds.

And as for the anniversary itself? “To be celebrating any birthdays or anniversaries is nothing short of a blessing for Kate and William, but sharing a toast to their 15th is extra special. They live in their dream home, their kids are safe and thriving and they’re ready for what comes next for Crown and duty.”

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“William is especially happy to be marking this day with Kate,” our source adds. “She’s the only person who’s never let him down, hurt him or betrayed him.”

After everything they’ve been through, that says it all.

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