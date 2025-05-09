Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Prince Louis’ cheekiest moments: All of the young royals best appearances

The seven-year-old tends to steal the show!
annabel lane
Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has quickly become a fan favourite thanks to his cheeky personality.

Whether he’s pulling faces from the balcony of Buckingham Palace or stealing the show with animated expressions during formal ceremonies, Louis has a knack for turning even the most regal of events into cute and memorable moments.

After the celebrations for VE Day, with the seven-year-old playfully mimicking his older brother George, we have rounded up some of the young royals’ cheekiest moments.

Prince Louis
(Credit: Getty)

VE Day Celebrations

2025

Prince Louis was quite cheeky at the celebrations of VE Day this year, with the 7-year-old pulling faces on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

(Credit: Getty)

VE Day Celebrations

2025

Mimicking his older brother, who was seen slicking his hair back.

Prince Louis
(Credit: Getty)

VE Day Celebrations

2025

The young Prince playfully tried to get the attention of Prince William as they sat in the stands for the ceremony.

(Credit: Getty)

Trooping The Colour

2023

Matching with his older brother, during the 2023 Trooping the Colour, the young royal ended up getting a stern talking to from his mum.

(Credit: Getty)

King Charles III And Queen Camilla Coronation Day

2023

Not sure if the young royal is singing or yawning?

(Credit: Getty)

King Charles III And Queen Camilla Coronation Day

2023

And once again…

(Credit: Getty)

King Charles III And Queen Camilla Coronation Day

2023

Another Buckingham Palace balcony cheeky appearance!

Prince Louis
(Credit: Getty)

Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee

2022

Prince Louis playfully shushed his mum, Princess Catherine, during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Prince Louis
(Credit: Getty)

Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee

2022

The young royal had quite the sass for the occasion!

(Credit: Getty)

Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee

2022

Louis was certainly playful this day!

(Credit: Getty)

 Queen’s Birthday Parade

2022

Following on from the Queen’s birthday celebrations, Prince Louis blocked his ears as a special flypast took place in above Buckingham Palace.

