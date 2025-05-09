Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has quickly become a fan favourite thanks to his cheeky personality.

Whether he’s pulling faces from the balcony of Buckingham Palace or stealing the show with animated expressions during formal ceremonies, Louis has a knack for turning even the most regal of events into cute and memorable moments.

After the celebrations for VE Day, with the seven-year-old playfully mimicking his older brother George, we have rounded up some of the young royals’ cheekiest moments.

