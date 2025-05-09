Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has quickly become a fan favourite thanks to his cheeky personality.
Whether he’s pulling faces from the balcony of Buckingham Palace or stealing the show with animated expressions during formal ceremonies, Louis has a knack for turning even the most regal of events into cute and memorable moments.
After the celebrations for VE Day, with the seven-year-old playfully mimicking his older brother George, we have rounded up some of the young royals’ cheekiest moments.
VE Day Celebrations
2025
Prince Louis was quite cheeky at the celebrations of VE Day this year, with the 7-year-old pulling faces on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Mimicking his older brother, who was seen slicking his hair back.
The young Prince playfully tried to get the attention of Prince William as they sat in the stands for the ceremony.
Trooping The Colour
2023
Matching with his older brother, during the 2023 Trooping the Colour, the young royal ended up getting a stern talking to from his mum.
King Charles III And Queen Camilla Coronation Day
2023
Not sure if the young royal is singing or yawning?
And once again…
Another Buckingham Palace balcony cheeky appearance!
Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee
2022
Prince Louis playfully shushed his mum, Princess Catherine, during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.
The young royal had quite the sass for the occasion!
Louis was certainly playful this day!
Queen’s Birthday Parade
2022
Following on from the Queen’s birthday celebrations, Prince Louis blocked his ears as a special flypast took place in above Buckingham Palace.