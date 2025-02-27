Catherine, Princess of Wales has continuously proven she’s the queen of fashion – especially when it comes to outfit repeating.

The princess has many key pieces in her wardrobe that she’s worn time and time again, and she has demonstrated that rewearing and upcycling items that are already in your closet is often the way to go.

As a literal princess, Kate Middleton, 42, attends countless public engagements every year, where she always looks the epitome of classy and stylish.

But because she appears at so many events, Catherine constantly needs outfits that are suited to the type of engagement she attends. But she doesn’t always buy new pieces.

The 42-year-old has favoured designers whose pieces she reaches for regularly and has worn numerous times, and she has also often upcycled items to give them a new life years later.

From suits to blazers to dresses and evening gowns, these are all the times Catherine, Princess of Wales has reworn pieces from her enviable wardrobe.

