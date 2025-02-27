Catherine, Princess of Wales has continuously proven she’s the queen of fashion – especially when it comes to outfit repeating.
The princess has many key pieces in her wardrobe that she’s worn time and time again, and she has demonstrated that rewearing and upcycling items that are already in your closet is often the way to go.
As a literal princess, Kate Middleton, 42, attends countless public engagements every year, where she always looks the epitome of classy and stylish.
But because she appears at so many events, Catherine constantly needs outfits that are suited to the type of engagement she attends. But she doesn’t always buy new pieces.
The 42-year-old has favoured designers whose pieces she reaches for regularly and has worn numerous times, and she has also often upcycled items to give them a new life years later.
From suits to blazers to dresses and evening gowns, these are all the times Catherine, Princess of Wales has reworn pieces from her enviable wardrobe.
Alexander McQueen Coat
2020 & 2025
This gorgeous red Alexander McQueen coat has been in high rotation for Princess Catherine over the past few years.
It was first worn during a trip to Wales in December 2020, and appeared again at Kate’s 2024 Christmas carol concert, as well as Her Royal Highness’ visit to Wales in February 2025.
Ralph Lauren Tweed Jacket
2007 & 2025
Following the news that Catherine would no longer be releasing details about her outfits, the Princess of Wales stepped out in this brown tweed jacket, reportedly from Ralph Lauren.
The Princess has had this piece in her wardrobe for at least 18 years, as it was last seen back in 2007!
Jenny Packham Dress
2023 & 2024
At the 2024 Trooping the Colour parade, Kate made her first public appearance in months wearing an upcycled white midi Jenny Packham dress.
The dress was first worn the day before King Charles III’s coronation and originally featured a black striped belt and neckline, and the princess wore a pair of black pumps with her hair down.
This time around, the belt had been tweaked slightly, while the neckline was changed to feature a matching oversized bow. The princess also chose to pair the dress with a white hat, white heels, and wore her hair in a glamorous updo.
Catherine Walker Dress
2021 & 2023
Catherine loves a coat dress and this design with its vibrant red colour and dramatic bow on the neckline was perfect for the Together At Christmas carol service in 2021 where she debuted it.
The princess wore the dress again during a state visit from the South Korean president in 2023, this time wearing an overcoat and large red hat with it.
Burberry Suit
2023 & 2023
The Princess of Wales first donned this green Burberry suit in March 2023 while meeting with Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway. She combined the suit with a green shirt for a monochromatic look.
Kate wore this outfit again later that year while visiting textile manufacturers in Leeds and Lancaster, this time opting for a simple white button-up shirt and a chunky gold necklace.
Eponine London Dress
2022 & 2023
As aforementioned, the coat dress silhouette is a favourite of the princess’.
Catherine first wore this burgundy number at the Together At Christmas carol service in 2022, and wore it again at a private service on the one-year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death with a matching hat and her hair in an updo.
Me+Em Dress
2021 & 2023
Kate debuted this pink long-sleeve midi dress during a visit to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where she matched the look with pink suede heels, a pink buckled belt and a floral face mask.
The princess wore this number again at the Chelsea Flower show in 2023, this time switching the belt out for a pink sash-style one, and pairing them with her trusty espadrille wedges.
Catherine Walker Dress
2022 & 2023
Catherine wore yet another coat dress, this time in a bright cobalt blue colour, at the 2022 Commonwealth Service.
She wore the same outfit to the royal’s 2023 Easter service, but opted for a slightly different blue hat and matched the look with a blue bag as well.
Catherine Walker Coat
2018 & 2023
Kate Middleton made maternity style look effortless when she first debuted this red houndstooth coat in 2018 while she was pregnant with Prince Louis.
The Princess of Wales recycled the number five years later, this time pairing the coat with a black turtleneck, stockings and boots.
Alexander McQueen Suit
2022
2022 was the year of the white pantsuit for Princess Catherine who wore this set from Alexander McQueen three times that year.
In March she rocked a vibrant orange shirt with a matching bag while on a royal tour of the Caribbean, while in August she opted for a fully monochromatic white look while attending the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Emilia Wickstead Dress
2019 & 2022
In 2019, Kate wore a custom-made mint midi-dress at the 50th anniversary of the then-Prince Charles’ investiture. She paired the look with beige heels and a matching bag.
The princess wore the dress again at a Buckingham Palace garden party in 2022 where she added a matching fascinator and this time opted for green heels for another monochromatic moment.
Alexander McQueen Dress
2015 & 2022
This Alexander McQueen coat dress has become a staple for the Princess of Wales, and she first debuted it in 2015 at Princess Charlotte’s christening.
Since then, Catherine has gone on to wear it multiple times, most recently in April 2022 at an ANZAC Day service at Westminster Abbey.
Alexander McQueen Blouse
2011 & 2021
This blouse has been worn by Kate Middleton many times, the first and most recent times being ten years apart! She first donned the top in 2011, pairing it with a navy skirt and suede navy heels.
When the princess wore the top again in 2021, she opted to combine the look with tailored navy trousers, a navy coat and pointed-toe navy heels.
Alexander McQueen Dress
2012 & 2019
As you can tell, Alexander McQueen is one of Catherine’s most favoured designers, and she has worn their pieces since she first became a royal.
The princess first wore this tartan coat dress to a visit to a school in 2012, wore it to the Christmas Day church service in 2013, and most recently to a visit to Dundee in 2019.
Alexander McQueen Coat
This beautiful blue coat was first worn by Catherine in 2014 on a royal tour of New Zealand.
The Princess of Wales rocked the same look again five years later in 2019.
Luisa Spagnoli Suit
2011 & 2017
Not long before her wedding to Prince William, Kate wore this vibrant red skirt suit in 2011. As it was winter at the time, she opted to pair the outfit with black stockings, tall black suede boots, a black turtleneck, and leather gloves with red trim.
When she appeared at an event in 2017 wearing the suit again, this time she wore simple black heels with it.