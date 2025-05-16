Catherine, Princess of Wales is renowned for her impeccable style, and we are all envious of the incredible outfits she wears on a regular basis.

Advertisement

From evening gowns and tiaras to casual jeans and sneakers, Kate Middleton knows fashion and we know where you can buy some of her favourite wardrobe pieces.

The Princess of Wales has incredible off-duty style. (Credit: Getty)

While the Princess of Wales wears various designer brands that cost a pretty penny, she is also known for wearing pieces from high street brands that are surprisingly relatively affordable.

From ASOS to Zara and Topshop, Catherine has donned some pieces that us mere common folk can actually purchase without totally breaking the bank.

Advertisement

As you’d expect, almost anything that Kate Middleton wears immediately sells out – especially if it’s an affordable piece (this phenomenon is appropriately referred to as the ‘Kate effect’). However, we’ve done our best to find the pieces that are still available to purchase, as well as provided some similar alternatives.

Continue scrolling to see a curated a list of some of the most affordable brands Kate Middleton has worn, and find out where you can shop them for yourself.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.