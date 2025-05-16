Catherine, Princess of Wales is renowned for her impeccable style, and we are all envious of the incredible outfits she wears on a regular basis.
From evening gowns and tiaras to casual jeans and sneakers, Kate Middleton knows fashion and we know where you can buy some of her favourite wardrobe pieces.
While the Princess of Wales wears various designer brands that cost a pretty penny, she is also known for wearing pieces from high street brands that are surprisingly relatively affordable.
From ASOS to Zara and Topshop, Catherine has donned some pieces that us mere common folk can actually purchase without totally breaking the bank.
As you’d expect, almost anything that Kate Middleton wears immediately sells out – especially if it’s an affordable piece (this phenomenon is appropriately referred to as the ‘Kate effect’). However, we’ve done our best to find the pieces that are still available to purchase, as well as provided some similar alternatives.
Continue scrolling to see a curated a list of some of the most affordable brands Kate Middleton has worn, and find out where you can shop them for yourself.
& Other Stories Slim Cut Jeans
$81 (usually $135) at The Iconic
Looking effortlessly put together in a casual ensemble, Kate wowed in these simple but classic jeans from & Other Stories. The slim cut style comes in various washes and can be dressed up or down.
For just $81, we’ll immediately be purchasing these to channel our inner Princess Catherine.
Sizes: 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14
Colours: Blue Bright, 90s Light Blue, Dark Mid Blue
Materials: 79% Organic Cotton, 20% Recycled Cotton, 1% Elastane
Key features:
- Comfort stretch
- High-waisted
- Slim leg
- Zip and button fly
- Five-pocket design
- Full length
Kate looked effortlessly chic wearing this classic knit turtleneck jumper.
This piece is from one of Kate’s recent favourite brands, Reiss, and while it’s a little more on the pricey side, it’s a piece that’ll never go out of style and will last for years thanks to the quality material.
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL
Colours: Cream, Oatmeal
Materials: 95% Wool, 5% Cashmere
Key features:
- Wool-cashmere blend
- Roll neckline
- Raglan sleeves
- Ribbed trims
- Hand wash only
Princess Catherine has worn these ASOS brand earrings multiple times. The 14k gold plated twist hoops are extremely affordable but they are (unsurprisingly) currently out of stock.
However, we’ve found a very similar style by affordable Australian jewellery brand Arms Of Eve, which you can purchase for $89.
Size: 1.5cm internal length
Colour: Gold
Materials: 14k Gold Plated, Stainless Steel Base
Key features:
- Versatile hoops for cool everyday style
- Featuring a beautiful twist and smooth texture
- Handmade and ethically sourced
Lululemon Define Jacket
$149 at Lululemon
For engagements that require some physical activity, the Princess of Wales always looks chic in her choice of activewear.
Kate’s go-to brand is Lululemon and her favourite piece is the Define Jacket.
Sizes: 0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14
Colours: Black, Light Ivory, Bone, Twilight Rose, Espresso, Washed Denim, Heathered Core Ultra Light Gray, Graphite Grey, Sheer Oak
Materials: Polyester, Elastane, Nylon
Key features:
- Skims your body
- Sits below the waistband for moderate, everyday coverage
- Zippered pockets
- Thumbholes keep sleeves down
- Locker loop for easy hanging
- Zipper garage keeps chafe in check
Superga 2750 Cotu Classic
$77 (usually $110) at The Iconic
We all need a pair of classic white sneakers in our lives, so why not go for this style from Superga?
The Princess of Wales has worn these sneakers to about 12 public engagements and they’re only $77.
Sizes: 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47
Colours: White, Black & White
Materials: Textile, Rubber
Key features:
- Durable cotton canvas upper
- White hue
- Rounded toe
- Six-eye lace up front
Veja Campo
$161 (usually $230) at The Iconic
Staying on the theme of white sneakers, another brand Kate has been seen wearing frequently is Veja.
This specific pair are both fashionable and practical – a must-have in your shoe collection.
Sizes: 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42
Colour: Extra White Platine
Materials: Organic Cotton, Amazonian Rubber, Synthetic Rubber, Recycled Rubber, Chrome Free Leather
Key features:
- Round toe cap
- Low-cut style
- Lace-up fastening
Missoma Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings
$208 at Missoma
These gorgeous earrings from Missoma have become a jewellery staple for Princess Catherine.
She’s worn them on at least eight occasions since she debuted them in 2020, so you know they have her tick of approval.
Size: 11.5 mm hoops
Colours: Rhodochrosite, Amazonite, Moonstone, Turquoise
Materials: 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil on Sterling Silver
Key features:
- 18ct gold vermeil
- Expertly handcrafted
- Feature rhodochrosite gemstones – known as a symbol of love
Boden Jewelled-Buckle Flats
$156 (usually $260) at Boden
In April 2023, Kate Middleton swapped out her usual heels for a more comfortable pair of flats.
The specific style she wore from Boden aren’t available, but the brand stocks a style that is extremely similar to the original pair Kate wore (and they’re even on sale).
Sizes: 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42
Colour: Black Metallic
Material: Leather
Key features:
- Upper textile
- Insock and lining leather
- Sole man-made
- Trim metal and glass
- Responsibly sourced leather
- Heel height is 1.5cm