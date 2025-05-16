Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK | Celebrity, Streaming, Reality TV,  Australian Shows and Exclusives Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
A round-up of Kate Middleton’s favourite affordable brands and where you can shop her outfits

Fit for a princess.
Charlotte Knoke Senior Journalist

Catherine, Princess of Wales is renowned for her impeccable style, and we are all envious of the incredible outfits she wears on a regular basis.

From evening gowns and tiaras to casual jeans and sneakers, Kate Middleton knows fashion and we know where you can buy some of her favourite wardrobe pieces.

The Princess of Wales has incredible off-duty style. (Credit: Getty)

While the Princess of Wales wears various designer brands that cost a pretty penny, she is also known for wearing pieces from high street brands that are surprisingly relatively affordable.

From ASOS to Zara and Topshop, Catherine has donned some pieces that us mere common folk can actually purchase without totally breaking the bank.

As you’d expect, almost anything that Kate Middleton wears immediately sells out – especially if it’s an affordable piece (this phenomenon is appropriately referred to as the ‘Kate effect’). However, we’ve done our best to find the pieces that are still available to purchase, as well as provided some similar alternatives.

Continue scrolling to see a curated a list of some of the most affordable brands Kate Middleton has worn, and find out where you can shop them for yourself.

(Credit: Getty & The Iconic)

& Other Stories Slim Cut Jeans

$81 (usually $135) at The Iconic

Looking effortlessly put together in a casual ensemble, Kate wowed in these simple but classic jeans from & Other Stories. The slim cut style comes in various washes and can be dressed up or down.

For just $81, we’ll immediately be purchasing these to channel our inner Princess Catherine.

Sizes: 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14

Colours: Blue Bright, 90s Light Blue, Dark Mid Blue

Materials: 79% Organic Cotton, 20% Recycled Cotton, 1% Elastane

Key features:

  • Comfort stretch
  • High-waisted
  • Slim leg
  • Zip and button fly
  • Five-pocket design
  • Full length
(Credit: Instagram & Reiss)

Reiss Eliza Wool-Cashmere Roll-Neck Jumper

$280 at Reiss

Kate looked effortlessly chic wearing this classic knit turtleneck jumper.

This piece is from one of Kate’s recent favourite brands, Reiss, and while it’s a little more on the pricey side, it’s a piece that’ll never go out of style and will last for years thanks to the quality material.

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

Colours: Cream, Oatmeal

Materials: 95% Wool, 5% Cashmere

Key features:

  • Wool-cashmere blend
  • Roll neckline
  • Raglan sleeves
  • Ribbed trims
  • Hand wash only
(Credit: Getty & Arms Of Eve)

Arms Of Eve Lulu Gold Hoop Earrings

$89 at Arms of Eve

Princess Catherine has worn these ASOS brand earrings multiple times. The 14k gold plated twist hoops are extremely affordable but they are (unsurprisingly) currently out of stock.

However, we’ve found a very similar style by affordable Australian jewellery brand Arms Of Eve, which you can purchase for $89.

Size: 1.5cm internal length

Colour: Gold

Materials: 14k Gold Plated, Stainless Steel Base

Key features:

  • Versatile hoops for cool everyday style
  • Featuring a beautiful twist and smooth texture
  • Handmade and ethically sourced
(Credit: Getty & Lululemon)

Lululemon Define Jacket

$149 at Lululemon

For engagements that require some physical activity, the Princess of Wales always looks chic in her choice of activewear.

Kate’s go-to brand is Lululemon and her favourite piece is the Define Jacket.

Sizes: 0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14

Colours: Black, Light Ivory, Bone, Twilight Rose, Espresso, Washed Denim, Heathered Core Ultra Light Gray, Graphite Grey, Sheer Oak

Materials: Polyester, Elastane, Nylon

Key features:

  • Skims your body
  • Sits below the waistband for moderate, everyday coverage
  • Zippered pockets
  • Thumbholes keep sleeves down
  • Locker loop for easy hanging
  • Zipper garage keeps chafe in check
(Credit: Getty & The Iconic

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic

$77 (usually $110) at The Iconic

We all need a pair of classic white sneakers in our lives, so why not go for this style from Superga?

The Princess of Wales has worn these sneakers to about 12 public engagements and they’re only $77.

Sizes: 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47

Colours: White, Black & White

Materials: Textile, Rubber

Key features:

  •  Durable cotton canvas upper
  • White hue
  • Rounded toe
  • Six-eye lace up front
(Credit: Getty & The Iconic)

Veja Campo

$161 (usually $230) at The Iconic

Staying on the theme of white sneakers, another brand Kate has been seen wearing frequently is Veja.

This specific pair are both fashionable and practical – a must-have in your shoe collection.

Sizes: 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42

Colour: Extra White Platine

Materials: Organic Cotton, Amazonian Rubber, Synthetic Rubber, Recycled Rubber, Chrome Free Leather

Key features:

  • Round toe cap
  • Low-cut style
  • Lace-up fastening
(Credit: Getty & Missoma)

Missoma Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings

$208 at Missoma

These gorgeous earrings from Missoma have become a jewellery staple for Princess Catherine.

She’s worn them on at least eight occasions since she debuted them in 2020, so you know they have her tick of approval.

Size: 11.5 mm hoops

Colours: Rhodochrosite, Amazonite, Moonstone, Turquoise

Materials: 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil on Sterling Silver

Key features:

  • 18ct gold vermeil
  • Expertly handcrafted
  • Feature rhodochrosite gemstones – known as a symbol of love
(Credit: Getty & Boden)

Boden Jewelled-Buckle Flats

$156 (usually $260) at Boden

In April 2023, Kate Middleton swapped out her usual heels for a more comfortable pair of flats.

The specific style she wore from Boden aren’t available, but the brand stocks a style that is extremely similar to the original pair Kate wore (and they’re even on sale).

Sizes: 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42

Colour: Black Metallic

Material: Leather

Key features:

  • Upper textile
  • Insock and lining leather
  • Sole man-made
  • Trim metal and glass
  • Responsibly sourced leather
  • Heel height is 1.5cm
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Senior Journalist Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

